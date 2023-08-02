Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Screening: Kogi Senator Opposes El-Rufai’s Bid

As the upper chamber of the National Assembly commenced the grilling process of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Senator Sunday Karimi representing Kogi West moved against his ministerial bid.

It would be recalled that the Senate entered day two of the screening of the ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu for subsequent confirmation last Thursday…Read more

Senate Set To Screen Dave Umahi, El-Rufai, 12 Others

The Senate, on Tuesday, listed fourteen remaining ministerial nominees for screening and confirmation as earlier requested by President Bola Tinubu.

Among those listed for today’s screening are the former Governor of Ebonyi State and Deputy Senate Leader, Senator David Umahi, and his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai…Read more

Tinubu’s Promises Misalign With Current Hardship In Nigeria – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed dissatisfaction with the promises made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his national broadcast speech on Monday, aimed at arresting the planned Wednesday nationwide protest by organised labour.

Reacting to the broadcast in a statement signed by NLC’s President, Comrade Joe Ajaero noted that President’s address was not the “silver bullet…Read more

BREAKING: Helicopter Crashes Into Lagos Residential Area

On Tuesday, a yet-to-be-identified helicopter crashed into a residential area near the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

New Telegraph gathered that the helicopter which is close to its destination caught fire immediately in crashes on the structure…Read more

Uproar Greets El-Rufai’s Screening Over Petition Against His Ministerial Nomination

There was a mild drama and uproar in the Senate on Tuesday as the upper chamber of the National Assembly blocked a petition accusing the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, of being behind the insecurity and disunity that engulfed Kaduna during his tenure.

Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read also

Reps Queries IPMAN Over Fuel Price Hike

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on petroleum price increase on Tuesday queried the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on the imperatives for a quick adjustment to the current price of petroleum products in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) at the opening of the investigative hearing on Tuesday…Read more

Only 640 Federal MDAs Captured On IPPIS – AGF

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein on Tuesday disclosed that only 640 out of over 900 agencies of the Federal Government were captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

She made this disclosure before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee probing employment racketeering and gross mismanagement of the IPPIS…Read more

Ministerial Nominee Decries Lack Of Supervision Of CBN

One of the ministerial nominees, Mr Adabayo Adelabu, on Tuesday, advocated improved supervision and oversight of activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by the economic management ministries of the Federal Government.

Adelabu made this suggestion while fielding questions before the Senate…Read more

NLC Should Be Constructive, Dispassionate In Criticising Govt Policies – Ex-APC Chair

Former National Vice Chairman North West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has called on the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to be constructive and dispassionate on their criticisms of government policies.

Lukman, who recently resigned from his position in the APC National Working Committee (NWC)…Read more

Abiodun Nominates Eight Ex-Commissioners For Reappointment

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has sent the names of eight former commissioners to the State House of Assembly for screening.

The nominees are Oladapo Okubadejo, Adebowale Ade Adesanya, Dr. Tomi Coker, Abayomi Arigbabu, Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade…Read also

S/East: Uzodinma, Otti Lead Move Against Sit-At-Home

The South-East Governors have intensified efforts to put an end to the constant harassment, intimidation, and destruction of properties that follow the declaration of a sit-at-home by a self-acclaimed factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Simon Ekpa.

New Telegraph gathered that recent efforts by the governors include a visit to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Service Chiefs where Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma…Read more

France Evacuates Citizens From Niger Republic

Following the overthrow of the nation’s pro-Western leader by a coup last week, France will start removing its citizens from Niger Republic on Tuesday, August 1, the foreign ministry announced.

Attacks on the French embassy in Niamey and the closing of Niger’s airspace, which prevented regular departures…Read more

Subsidy: Lift Ban On Fuel Supply To Border Communities, Senate Tells FG

The Senate on Tuesday directed the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to lift the subsisting restriction order placed on the supply of petroleum products to border communities.

The Senate also urged the Offices of the Comptroller General and NSA to intensify preventive and enforcement measures to combat smuggling of all kinds in the country…Read more

Kwara Gov Eulogises Deputy, Kayode Alabi At 60

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated his Deputy, Kayode Alabi on his 60th birthday, wishing him God’s continuous favour and good health in the coming years.

The Governor described the celebrant as a loyal party man who is companionable in every sense of the word and thanked him for his sacrifices and immense contributions to the success of their administration since 2019…Read more

Tribunal: ‘You’ll Destroy Your Generations If You Give Wrong Judgments’ – Primate Ayodele Tells Judges

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the judges handling the case of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to be careful with their judgments in order to avoid generational destructions.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin…Read more