Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, August 19, 2023.

NLC, TUC Fault FG’s N5bn Palliatives To States

Following the announcement of the disbursement of N5 billion palliative to each state of the federation and FCT by the National Executive Council (NEC) on Thursday in order to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, the National Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted the move of the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that the removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29 by President Bola Tinubu…Read more

PANDEF Urges Tinubu Not To Dissolve Niger Delta Affairs Ministry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged by the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) not to dissolve the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry.

PANDEF call followed the non-allotment of a minister to the commission after President Bola Tinubu…Read more

FG Constitutes Committee For Integration Of Artisanal, Domestic Refiners

The Federal Government has constituted a technical committee for the integration of artisanal and domestic refiners into mainstream petroleum refining in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Establishes Presidential CNG Initiative

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly established the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

New Telegraph gathered according to a news report from the NTA News Network…Read more

Obi Gracing Barau Son’s Wedding Signs Of United Nigeria – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has described the attendance of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi at the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin’s son’s wedding ceremony as a sign of a united Nigeria.

Akpabio who spoke after the wedding in Kano on Friday…Read more

Shettima, Akpabio Grace Jibrin’s Son Wedding In Kano

The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Vice President Kashim Shettima Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Governors were among the dignitaries who graced the wedding ceremony of the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jib rin’s son, Abdullahi in Kano State.

Abdullahi ties the knot with his heartthrob, Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, daughter…Read more

Niger Coup: ECOWAS Defence Chiefs In Talks Over Possible Invasion

Discussing is currently taking place in Ghana between the Heads of the West African Military Forces over the possibility to use force to restore civil rule in the Niger Republic in case the diplomatic efforts to forestall the situation fail following the coup d’etat on July 26.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the two-day discussion…Read more

Reps Taking Steps To Address Insecurity In Nigeria – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Tajudeen has said that given the recent spate of attacks in some parts of the country, the 10th National Assembly was taking measures to nip it in the bud and prevent any further resurgence.

He stated this on Friday during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli…Read more

PFN Charges Tinubu, New Ministers On Solutions To Economic Challenges

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the newly appointed ministries with developing strategies to reduce the difficulties brought by the removal of fuel subsidy.

What Nigerians want to see, according to PFN’s National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke…Read more

Catholic Bishops Task FG On More Commitment To Curb Insecurity, Kidnapping, Killings

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have called Nigerian leaders to live up to their responsibility in terms of good governance geared by patriotism in the interest of the people.

The clerics cautioned against prebendalism on the part of the leaders…Read more

Jonathan Departs For Harare To Lead AU, COMESA Election Mission To Zimbabwe

A former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan is billed to leave for Harare on Saturday, August 19.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the AU Commission chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat…Read more

Subsidy: Kwara Speaks On FG’s Palliatives, Confirms Receipt Of N2bn

Kwara State Government has confirmed receipt of N2bn out of the N4bn relief funds that the Federal Government released for the purchase of rice to be distributed en masse to vulnerable members of the public in the state…Read more

Oyetola’s Appointment As Transport Minister Blessing To Nigeria – Salami

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ede South Local Government area of Osun State, Hon Kola Salami has congratulated the former Governor of the State, Gboyega Oyetola on his appointment as Minister of Transportation.

Salami, a former aide to the erstwhile Governor in a congratulatory message on Friday…Read more

CSO Urges EFCC To Probe Corruption Allegations Against Sylva

The Civil Society Organization, Centre for Human Rights and Socio-Economic Justice has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe former Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva, over allegations of corruption.

The group said there is a need for a thorough probe into the activities of Sylva…Read more

Ministerial Portfolio: Umahi’ll Replicate His Remarkable Landmarks As Governor – PDP Chieftain

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP ) in Ebonyi State, Engr Anslem Ijebor has assured Nigerians that the former governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, will predictably deliver on his mandate as Minister of Works considering his antecedents in Ebonyi State.

Ijebor, a frontline politician in Ebonyi state who gave the assurance when speaking with journalists in Nasarawa on Friday…Read more