Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, August 19th, 2025.

Kogi Gov. Ododo’s Father Dies At 83

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has lost his 83-year-old father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

Late Ododo, according to a press statement issued by …Read more

APC, Ganduje Mourn Passing Of Nat’l Chairman’s Mother

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the former National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, have mourned the passing of the mother of the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the APC National…Read more

UK Lauds Tinubu’s Economic, Trade Initiatives

The United Kingdom has commended the various economic and trade initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu describing them as bold, brave and positive.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery…Read more

NLC Tackles HoS, Insists Workers Have Constitutional Rights To Participate In Politics

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said workers have every right to participate and be actively involved in partisan politics, in line with the 1999 constitution.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement…Read more

NGE Charges Tinubu To Address Economy, Insecurity, Governance

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed deep concerns over the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation, particularly in the areas of economy, insecurity, education, governance, and the media industry.

While noting the federal government’s efforts …Read more

Gov Inuwa Pays Condolence Visits To Danjuma Goje, Yusuf

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has led a delegation of the Gombe State Government on a condolence visit to the family of former Governor, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, following the death of their daughter, Hajiya Jummai Danjuma Goje, who passed away recently in Abuja after a brief illness.

The Governor visited Senator Goje’s residence…Read more

Tinubu Arrives Tokyo For TICAD 2025

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Tokyo, Japan, ahead of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), scheduled to take place in Yokohama from August 20 to 22, 2025.

The President was received at the airport by Ambassador … Read more

Badaru Urges NDC Course 33 Graduates To Lead With Integrity, Accountability

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, The Minister of Defence, , has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to building strong institutions as the foundation for good governance and national stability.

He made this known on Monday, August 18, 2025… Read more

Finalise 2025 Admissions By October, JAMB Tells Public Varsity

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday directed the Nigerian public universities to finalise their 2025 admission processes by October 31, 2025.

This is as the admission board also directed all private universities…Read more

Olubadan Designate Arrives Ibadan, Ready For Coronation Rites

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on Monday, arrived at his family house in Isale-Osi, Ibadan South West Local Government Area, to begin activities ahead of his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The former Governor of Oyo State arrived in the ancient city…Read more

CVR: We Registered 26,255 Voters In One Day – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said a total of 26,255 new voters applied for registration through its portal, http//cvr.inecnigeria.org, on the first day of the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC, in a statement on its official X handle, explained …Read more

Tinubu Commissions WAGL’s 40,000 CBM LPG Vessel In S’Korea

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that Nigeria is poised to deliver clean and sustainable energy solutions not just in-country but also across Africa and beyond.

The President made the remarks on Monday…Read more

INEC Begins Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced the commencement of the Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise nationwide.

Announcing the development via its official X handle … Read more

Tinubu Mourns Death Of APC Chairman Yilwatda’s Mother

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, following the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

Mama Yilwatda died on Sunday morning at…Read more

Akpabio Returns From Vacation, Promises Robust Legislative Engagement

On Monday, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio announced his return from London, United Kingdom (UK) for a brief vacation.

This was as he promised Nigerians robust legislative engagements…Read more