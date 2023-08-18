Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 18, 2023.

Brutally Frank: Tinubu, Jonathan, Danjuma, Royal Fathers Pay Clark Homage

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other eminent Nigerians on Thursday eulogised elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark for his meritorious services to Nigeria and admonished other citizens to follow in his footsteps.

The tributes came at the launch of Clark’s autobiography titled Brutally Frank which chronicles his experiences…Read more

APC: Use Us To Achieve Party Growth, Ex-Lawmakers Tell Ganduje

Former House of Representatives lawmakers on Thursday told the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje that they have the strength for the growth of the party.

The lawmakers stated this at the National Secretariat of the party…Read more

Subsidy Removal: FG Announces N5bn Palliative For 36 States, FCT

To mitigate the effects of fuel subsidy, the Federal Government on Wednesday announced a N5 billion palliative for each state of the federation, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed following the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) held in Aso Villa…Read more

Emefiele: Lawyers Condemn New Charges, Call For Immediate Sack Of DSS DG

A group of lawyers under the platform of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy (LDD) on Thursday condemned what they described as endless use of fabricated charges by the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) to continue to hold the suspended Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele in detention.

They described the new charge of breach of contract procurement law as an afterthought and called on President Bola Tinubu…Read more

ECOWAS THREAT: Niger’s Coup Leaders Send Families To Dubai, Burkina Faso

Following the threat of military action by the head of governments of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), Niger coup military leaders have surreptitiously evacuated their family members to neighbouring countries, Burkina Faso and Dubai.

The exercise, unaware to millions of Nigerians was conducted a few days ago at the nation’s airport…Read more

Wike Silent About Leaving PDP – Nwuke

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke has claimed that the former Governor of River State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had not informed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders of his intention to leave the party.

Nwuke’s comment followed Wike’s recent visit to Dr Abdulahi Umar Ganduje…Read more

BREAKING: Emefiele’s Arraignment Adjourn To August 23

The arraignment of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been postponed till August 23.

New Telegraph reports that the new date was due to the fact that some of the defendants who were charged with the offence…Read more

Ministerial Appointment: ‘I Won’t Let You Down’, Keyamo Promises Tinubu

Festus Keyamo, the newly appointed Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has vowed to keep his word to President Bola Tinubu about the appointment.

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employement…Read more

Tinubu Splits Petroleum Ministry, Appoints 2 State Ministers

As President Bola Tinubu assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers confirmed by the Senate fortnight ago, checks revealed that some ministers get more tasks with added appellations.

The list of portfolios announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity…Read more

Tinubu To Swear In Newly Appointed Ministers Monday

Following the announcement of the portfolios of the newly appointed Ministers, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, 2023, swear in his cabinet members.

Read more According to the statement issued on Wednesday by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation…

Gowon: How Clark Helped Nigeria Achieve Reconciliation After Civil War Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) on Thursday, paid glowing tributes to one of Nigeria’s most vocal critics, Chief Edwin Clark, saying the 96-year-old elder statesman deserved national honours for the roles he played in the implementation of the Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (3Rs) policy of the Federal Government after the 1967-1970 civil war in the country. Gowon, who spoke in Abuja at the public presentation of the book, “Brutally Frank’ authored by Chief E.K. Clark…Read more Palliatives: APC Playing Propaganda With Osun People – Govt Osun State government has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop playing politics with the Federal Government-subsidized rice palliatives. The state government who stated this while reacting to the APC’s earlier comment of hoarding the Federal Government palliative…Read more JUST-IN: FG Names New CMDs For Fed Medical Centres Eleven new Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) have been appointed by the Federal Government to lead the nation’s federally designated medical facilities. This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH’s) Director of Press…Read more Nigeria Biggest Challenge Is FG’s Irresponsibility, Bad Governance – Obaseki The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, linked the aggravating socio-economic challenges bedeviling the nation to the failure of the federal government to live up to its responsibilities. Obaseki, while speaking to journalists in Benin City, decried the bad state of federal roads in the State…Read more JUST-IN: Court Dismisses Emefiele’s Firearms Case The firearm allegation against the embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former Governor, Godwin Emefiele has been dismissed. The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos dismissed the allegation on Thursday, August 17…Read more NRC Warned Of Impending Bandit Attack On Abuja-Kaduna Train Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has been warned by the Department of State Services (DSS) of a potential bandit attack on the Abuja-Kaduna Service. The secret police who gave the warning on Wednesday said a scheme by bandits to strike the train route between Abuja and Kaduna at any time…Read more