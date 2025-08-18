Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, Augusg 19th 2023.

Bye-Elections, A Mockery Of Democracy – LP

The Labour Party said Saturday’s legislative bye-elections conducted in 16 constituencies across 12 states are a mockery of democracy.

The party, in a statement…Read more

Saturday’s By-Election, Dress Rehearsal For 2027 Poll – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said last Saturday’s by-election was a dress rehearsal of what Nigerians and democratic nations would witness in the 2027 general elections

ADC in a statement by the...Read more

Bye-Elections: APC Commends Tinubu, INEC, Nat’l Chair Over Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda over the victory of the party in the last legislative bye-election.

The APC National Publicity…Read more

Bye-Election: PDP Rejects APC’s Victory In Edo, Alleges BVAS Sabotage

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has rejected the outcome of the recently concluded bye-elections for the Edo Central senatorial district and the Ovia Federal Constituency, describing the process as a calculated subversion of democracy.

The Independent National Electoral...Read more

Bye-Elections: Abbas Congratulates APC’s Victory In Zaria, Others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its victory at the by-elections in Zaria Kewaye State Constituency, Basawa State Constituency, and Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency held on Saturday.

In a congratulatory … Read more

Baro Port Exists Only On Paper – Reps

The House of Representatives has expressed displeasure that the Baro Inland Port project was only “Commissioned on paper” by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, despite huge investments.

Former Deputy Speaker… Read more

Shettima To Students: Make Otu’s Remodelled Library Your Second Home

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has urged Nigerians, particularly students, researchers, and professionals in Cross River State, to cultivate a renewed passion for reading and scholarship by making the newly remodelled Cross River State Library in Calabar their “Second home.”

He described the ultramodern… Read more

Defence Minister Defeats PDP At PU As APC Wins Jigawa Reps By-Eection

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday defeated the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and others at the Polling Unit of the immediate past governor of Jigawa State and current Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, during the bye-election for Garki/Babura federal constituency.

The minister voted at …. Read more

Bye-Elections: Be Guided By Spirit Of Sportsmanship, Fair Play, Tinubu Urges Parties

President Bola Tinubu has commended all the political parties and candidates who participated in Saturday’s by-election in 16 constituencies across 12 states in the country, urging them to continue to be guided by the spirit of sportsmanship, fair contest and magnanimity, which are enablers of enduring democracy

According to a release by his spokesman…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Ex-NPN Chieftain, Isyaku Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the passing of elder statesman, businessman, politician, and sports promoter, Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim, who died on Saturday at the age of 88 in Abuja

In a statement issued on .. Read more

BREAKING: EFCC, NIS To Repatriate Foreign Cyber-Criminal

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Sunday deported 42 out of the 192 Chinese and Philippine nationals convicted for cyber terrorism and Ponzi scheme offences back to their home countries.

Sunday Telegraph reports that … Read more.

Tinubu Celebrates Ex-Military President, Babangida At 84

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.), on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

In a statement issued on … Read more

Bribe Allegation: SERAP Calls On Anti-Corruption Agencies To Probe NASS

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on anti-corruption agencies to probe the National Assembly over allegations that lawmakers pay up to ₦3 million to present bills, motions, and petitions.

Sunday Telegraph reports that … Read more

Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Assassinate ADC Nat’l Scribe, Aregbesola

A sociopolitical group in Osun State, Omoluabi Progressives, has raised the alarm over what it describes as a coordinated campaign to politically and physically eliminate the former Minister of Interior and ex-Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

In a strongly worded statement .. Read more

FG Partners SMEs, Market Women On Tax Reform Law In S’East

The Federal Government has commenced the sensitisation and awareness forum on the impact of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the implementation of the Tax Reform Law.

The event held in Enugu … Read more