Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Full List Of Tinubu Ministers And Their Portfolios

Following the approval of the 10th Senate two weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu has finally announced the portfolios of the 28 appointed ministers.

President Tinubu who made that announcement on Wednesday evening

NNPCL’s $3bn Loan’ll Stabilise Naira, Settle Taxes, Royalties In Advance – Presidency

O’tega Ogra, the Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Digital Media and New Media has said the $3 billion Emergency Crude Repayment Loan NNPCL got from Afrexim Bank would help in stabilizing the naira and in settling taxes and royalties in advance.

Ogra who took to his official Twitter handle @otegaogra on Wednesday

COAS Visits Troops In Niger, Charges Them To Be Resolute

Despite the attack on some of his officers, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has urged troops of the Nigerian Army to remain resolute in bringing the nation’s adversaries to their knees and restoring sanity in troubled areas across the country.

He charged them during an assessment visit to Niger State following troops'

Naira Free Fall: Workers, Pensioners Pushed To Extreme Poverty – Wabba

The immediate past President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba has said the free fall of the naira and other issues in the country have driven workers and pensioners into extreme poverty, as their earnings could no longer sustain them.

Wabba who spoke at the 2023 Annual FCT Nurses Week/Scientific Conference

Makinde Advocates 5-Year Tenure For Governors, Presidents

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has made a case for a single-year term for political leaders, saying the nation needs to take a cue from the single-term leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Governor Makinde who won a second term in March, said this while reacting to PFN's National President

Shettima: Tinubu Administration Committed To Deepening Democratic Principle

Vice-President, Kashim Shettimaon Wednesday said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to deepening democracy in the country.

The Vice President who spoke when he received some leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC)

UNILAG Defies Tinubu’s Instruction, Further Increase Fees

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has gone ahead to further increase its fees, despite an instruction from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that no Federal-owned university should increase its fees.

Recall that barely a month ago, on the 20th of July, 2023 the ivory tower raised its fees by about 900 percent

Federal Varsities Not Allowed To Charge Tuition Fees – FG

The Federal Government has re-emphasized that no federal university in the country is permitted to impose tuition fees on students.

The Federal Government made this known on Tuesday at a public hearing

Obaseki: Edo Can’t Accept ‘Emilokan’ As Strategy For Winning Elections

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the ‘emilokan’ syndrome or spirit is not a strategy for winning elections and ruling the Edo people.

The governor said this when leaders of Edo South Senatorial District visited him in Government House

Emefiele: FG Moves To Withdraw Firearms Possession Charges, Files 20 New Ones

The Federal Government yesterday filed an oral application at a Federal High Court, Lagos, to withdraw the two counts of illegal possession of firearms it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo fixed August 17 to rule on the application

APC Will Bounce Back In Kano – DSP

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would bounce back in Kano State, appealing to stakeholders of the party in the state to be united.

Hosting Local Government Vice Chairmen under the umbrella of the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen (ALGOVC)

NNPCL Secures $3bn Emergency Crude Repayment Facility From Afreximbank

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan.

This was disclosed on Wednesday via the NNPCL official Twitter handle

LP VS Mbah: Enugu Tribunal Reserves Judgement

On Wednesday, the Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal reserved judgment on the petitions challenging the election of Governor Peter Mbah after parties in the matter adopted their written addresses.

Justice Akano, who presided over the panel and presided over the Tribunal's resumed proceedings

Monetary Policy: TETFund Mulls Suspension Of Foreign Scholarships

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said due to the difficulties the recent monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has created in the payment of tuition and stipends, it was considering suspending foreign scholarships.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono who made the disclosure at a One-Day Stakeholders

Dalori’s Election As Deputy Chair, Assets To APC – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) zone E has described the election of the former Borno State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori as Deputy National Chairman North as deserving.

The NANS zonal executives who briefed the media on Wednesday in Abuja said Dalori is an asset to APC