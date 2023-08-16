Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 16

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Inflation Defies CBN Tightening Measures, Pushes Higher To 24.08 % In July

The headline inflation continues to defile monetary policy tightening measures of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), rising to 24.08 percent in July against the previous month – June figure of 22.79 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS) confirmed on Tuesday.

Comparing the June figure to the latest July inflation figure of 24.08 percent

showed an increase of 1.29% points

No Plan To Reintroduce Fuel Subsidy – Presidency

The presidency has said that insinuation that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was planning to reintroduce any form of fuel subsidy or reverse the deregulation policy, is incorrect.

The clarification follows insinuations in some sections of the media that the Federal Government may temporarily be reintroducing fuel subsidy in the face of the increase in the landing cost of the product and skyrocketing price due to the free fall of the naira in the parallel market

Reps Propose 3% For Student Loans

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Students Loan Fund and Access to Higher Education on Tuesday hinted on a plan to propose an increase of 3% as against an initial 1% for students loan from revenue generated annually as recently announced by President Bola Tinubu.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon Terseer Ugboh (APC, Benue) disclosed this at a public hearing to ascertain the level of progress made

Removal Of Billboard Advert, Assault On Freedom Of Speech – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the removal of the billboard advert on the impending judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on the directive by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), as an assault on freedom of speech.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications

Aviation Security Workers Begin Nationwide Strike Wednesday

The Aviation Security and Logistics sub-sector will on Wednesday, August 16 embark on a nationwide strike over low pay, according to the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

This was contained in a circular made available to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Command, Director

Niger Coup: US Worried Over Planned Treason Trial Of Bazoum

The United States has expressed concerns over plans by the military regime in the Republic of Niger to put ousted leader, President Mohamed Bazoum on trial for treason rather than releasing him and members of his family from detention.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson, US Department of State, Vedant Patel who disclosed this to journalists on the African Regional Media Hub

Fuel Hike: Presidency Speaks On Planned Increase Of Pump Price

The Presidency has guaranteed Nigerians that the prices for the Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called Petrol or Fuel products at the pump won’t increase.

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale while chatting with the state correspondents on Tuesday in Abuja

Soyinka Calls For Immediate Release Of Mubarak Bala

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has called for the immediate release of Nigerian atheist, Mubarak Bala, who has been in detention since 2020.

Bala was on April 5, 2022, sentenced by the Kano State High Court to 24 years in prison after being convicted of blaspheming Islam

Tinubu Mulls ‘Temporary Fuel Subsidy’

Indications have emerged that President Bola Tinubu is considering introducing a “temporary subsidy” on fuel as crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates continue to skyrocket.

A presidency source told The Cable of this development but added that there was yet no final decision

PDP Tackles APC Over Extinction Claim In Ondo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Tuesday tackled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the claim that the opposition is dead in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Kennedy Peretei in a statement said the claim of the Chairman of APC, Mr Ade Addtimehin

Presidency Speaks On NLC Threat To Embark On Indefinite Strike

Following the threat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on an indefinite strike if the price of petrol continues to rise, the Presidency has described the move as needless.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that when the African Trade Union Alliance met on Monday in Abuja

Obaseki: Edo Can’t Accept ‘Emilokon’ As Strategy For Winning Elections

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, said the ‘Emilokan’ syndrome or spirit is not a strategy for winning elections and ruling the Edo State people.

The governor said this when leaders of Edo South Senatorial District visited him in the Government House on a solidarity visit

Opu-Nembe Killing: Invite Sylva For Questioning, PDP Tells IGP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to invite the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election, Timpre Sylva, for questioning over the killing in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference on Tuesday

No Increase In Petroleum Products Prices – Presidency

The presidency has officially said that there will be no increase in petroleum products prices at the present moment.

It stated that President Bola Tinubu is confident, based on the current data and reports available to him

NEITI To Investigate Actual Fuel Consumption In Nigeria, 13% Derivation Utilisation

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said it will investigate the actual volume of fuel consumption in Nigeria.

It also said it would investigate the transparency in the utilisation of 13% Derivation by host communities in the oil-producing Niger Delta region

Oil Theft: 144 Incidences Recorded In Nigeria In One Week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that a total of 144 oil theft incidences were recorded in Nigeria within a week.

According to a post on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, it stated that the incident occurred in Delta, Imo, Rivers and Bayelsa States from August 5-11, 2023