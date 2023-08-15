Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Terrorism: Deploy All Your Military, Security Arsenals To Secure Niger – Sani Musa To FG

Agitated by the aggravating violent activities of terrorists and bandits in Niger State, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, on Monday, called on the Federal Government, to despatch all its military and security arsenals to save lives and property in the troubled areas of the State.

A gang of bandits had shut down a military helicopter in Kukoki Community…Read more

Reps Query JAMB For Employing Over 300 Staff Without Due Process

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating employment racketeering by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has queried the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for employing over 300 staff without due process.

The committee also picked holes into what it described as lopsided employment in the examination board…Read more

Coup: Yoruba Group Warns ECOWAS Nations Against Invading Niger

The Supreme Council of the Yoruba Self-determination movement comprising the Yoruba people of the South Western States of Nigeria has totally rejected any intention or plan by Nigeria or any West African States to wage any war against the Republic of Niger.

The Movement which included the “Yoruba populations of the Nigerian states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti…Read more

APC Chieftain Writes Tinubu, Says Your Govt Has Crashed Our Expectations

Salihu Mohammed Lukman, former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, listing what he described as disturbing signals in the early months of his administration.

In the letter titled, “Disturbing Signals: Open Letter to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu” on Monday in Abuja…Read more

Experts Faults CCB For Disregarding FOI Request Of Tinubu, Shettima’s Asset Declaration

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has been heavily criticized by experts for disregarding the request to disclose details of the assets declared by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as required by the law.

According to information obtained by New Telegraph, journalist sent CCB a FOI request on June 22…Read more

N1,000/$1: Petrol Pump Price To Hit N750 – IPMAN

The National Public Relations Officer, of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chief Chinedu Ukadike, has said that the pump price of petrol will hit N750 when the exchange falls from N1,000 to $1.

He made this known in an interview with The Punch that fluctuations in foreign exchange…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Reveals Why He Paid Unexpected Visit To Lagos Island Hospitals

Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State has revealed why he paid an unexpected visit to Island Maternity Hospital and Lagos Island Hospital.

According to him, his visit to the hospitals was his desire to personally…Read more

NBS Reports Reveals 98% Increase In Transportation Costs

The recent reports released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the increase in petrol pump prices owing to the removal of fuel subsidy has caused the average cost of bus transportation within Nigerian cities to rise from N649.59 in May 2023 to N1,285.41 in June 2023 to.

This has, however, resulted in the high cost of intra-city bus transportation…Read more

Niger Coup: ECOWAS, Miltary Junta Begin Talks

Following the decision of the head of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the military junta of the Niger Republic has bowed to pressure as it set to begin talks with the West African bloc this week in order to resolve the political crisis in the country.

According to sources privy to the development…Read more

Anti-Corruption Groups Demand Transparency In Detention Of Bawa

A group of prominent anti-corruption civil society groups has expressed concern over the suspension and detention of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa.

The coalition called for transparency and fairness in the process…Read more

Girl Power! Mercy Eke Becomes BBNaija All-Stars First Female Head of House

This week, the housemates competed against one another in the Head of House game in six teams of three housemates each. The goal of the game was to test their physical and mental strength.

Group one, consisting of Cross, Ceec, and Soma, faced the HOH challenge first…Read more

Okada Ban: Otti Putting Cart Before Horse – Aba Residents

Some residents of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State woke up on Monday to receive an announcement by the state Governor, Alex Otti that commercial motorcyclists (Okada) have been banned in the city.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Otti, on Sunday…Read more

Edo 2024: Shaibu Use Position To Choke Oil/Gas Industry – APC Chieftain, Asuen

The Edo South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Hon. Valentine Asuen has accused the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu of using his position to choke people in the oil and gas business in Edo State in order to create monopoly in the industry.

Asuen, who is into oil and gas had taken to social media to berate Shaibu while identifying…Read more

We’ll Commence Strike Without Notice If Fuel Pump Price Increase Again – NLC Warns

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to embark on a nationwide strike without formal notice to the federal government should there be another increase in the pump price of fuel while negotiations were still ongoing and palliatives are yet to be put in place.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero who issued the warning at the ongoing African Alliance of Trade Unions meeting on Monday…Read more

NBTE Introduces Online Programme For HND Conversion To BSC In One-Year

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)has introduced a system that allows holders of the Higher National Diploma(HND) to complete a one-year online top-up at universities abroad in order to upgrade their diploma to a bachelor’s degree.

The board revealed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday…Read more

Tinubu, Gowon, Danjuma, Akpabio, Others For Chief Clark’s Autobiography Presentation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the public presentation of an autobiography of Chief (Dr) E. K. Clark, OFR, CON.

Also, a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon is scheduled to be the Chairman…Read more