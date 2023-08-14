Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, August 14, 2023.

Senate: Don’t Crucify Akpabio Over ‘Holiday Tokens’ – Eyiboh

The Faculty of the Initiatives, a forum of serving and former lawmakers has urged Nigerians not to crucify the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio over his controversial announcement of “tokens” wired to lawmakers as allowances before they embarked on their annual vacation.

Dean of the Faculty, Hon Eseme Eyiboh who gave the advice at the weekend in Abuja

Don’t Drag Nigeria Military Into Needless War With Niger Republic, PDP Tells Tinubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to drag the Nigerian military into a needless conflict with the Niger Republic.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba

Peter Obi Laments State Of The Nation, Says Nigerians Deserve Better Governance

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi on Sunday lamented the state of the country, saying Nigerians deserve better governance.

Addressing members of the party in Lagos during the inauguration of the local government caretaker committee executives

Coup: NLC Cautions ECOWAS Against Niger Invasion

Following the decision of the head of governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the West Africa bloc against using military action to overthrow the military junta in the Niger Republic.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its President, Joe Ajaero

APC Lacks Capacity To Lead Nigeria – LP Chair, Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Julius Abure has thrown some jabs at the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government, saying it has demonstrated incapacity to manage the country.

This is coming just as Abure maintained that his party will turn the fortune of Nigeria

Probe Youth Investment Funds, Group Asks Tinubu

Two groups; Rising Up for United Nigeria (RUN) and Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) have demanded a thorough investigation into the management and disbursement of the ₦75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) by the Federal Government.

The groups made the call in a communique signed by its national convener

NAF: Airstrikes Targeted At Oil Thieves, Terrorists, Others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said it has intensified airstrikes against criminal elements in various parts of the country.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information

Tinubu’s Harsh Economy Policies Killing Nigerians – Tunde Bakare

Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has lamented that the subsidy removal is having adverse effects on Nigerians just as he urged President Bola Tinubu to tackle corruption and not Nigerians.

On the fuel subsidy removal and its harsh economic impact on Nigerians

Tunde Bakare To Tinubu, Nigerians Are Tired Of APC

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has said that the results of the 2023 elections revealed that Nigerians are tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bakare, who contested at the 2022 presidential primary of the ruling APC

VON DG To Tinubu: Consider Reappointing El-Rufai As Minister

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider bringing the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai into his cabinet by reappointing him back.

Okechukwu made the call on Sunday, August 13 while speaking with some journalists

Subsidy Palliatives: Lagos Hospitals Offer Free Ante-Natal, Child Delivery

Lagos State General Hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are currently providing free antenatal care and child delivery services to pregnant women residents in Lagos State as part of the rolled-out relief measures announced by the State Government to cushion the hardship being faced by residents as a result of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

This was contained in a statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Health

BBNaija All-Stars: Again, Jury Save Seyi To Evict Uriel

There has been a lot of uproar and controversies going on among the viewers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars edition show over the eviction jury process, tagging them as unfair and biased.

Netizens have expressed their frustration over the decision of the eviction jury

Adopt Diplomacy, Dialogue On Niger Impasse, Obi Tells ECOWAS, Nigeria

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has advised the heads of government of the Economic Community of West Africa states, (ECOWAS) to adopt dialogue in the restoration of civil rule in Niger Republic.

Obi in a series of tweets on Sunday said greater importance should be given to diplomacy

Stop Meddling In Trade Union Affairs, It’s Not Your Jurisdiction, NLC Warns IGP

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to stick to the dictates of his job and steer clear of trade union affairs which were clearly beyond the purview of his power.

The President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja

Akeredolu In Germany, Not Yet Back – Ondo Govt

The Ondo State Government on Sunday denied the insinuation that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has returned to Nigeria from his medical vacation in Germany.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Richard Olatunde said the sticker video