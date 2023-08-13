Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Uba Sani Breaks Silence Amid El-Rufai’s Replacement Saga

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has refuted a social media rumour that he was against the state’s ministerial nomination of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past Governor of the state.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu nominated El-Rufai for a ministerial position in his administration…Read more

Niger Coup: War Is Not The Solution, Cleric Tells Tinubu

The Superintendent of Abeokuta Area of the Apostolic Church, Ogun State, Pastor Zarcheaus Olugbenga Odugbose, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against waging war in the wake of the coup in Niger Republic.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)…Read more

Don’t Be Discouraged By Economic Challenges, Obi Tells Nigerian Youths

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has advised Nigerian youths not to be discouraged by the political and economic challenges in the country.

Obi in a message to mark International Youth Day (IYD) called on youths across the country to remain committed and resolute in the struggle for a new and better Nigeria…Read more

LP To Tinubu: You’ve No Moral Right To Query Niger Coupists

The Labour Party (LP) on Saturday said President Bola Tinubu lacks the moral right to lead member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in a war against the military junta in Niger Republic.

LP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh stated that a government that allegedly lacks legitimacy…Read more

Tinubu Govt Boosting Intelligence Services To Curtail Trans-Sahara Terrorism – Shettima

The Government of President Bola Tinubu is introducing a new strategy that will enhance the Nation Intelligence Services to curtail the threats of Trans-Sahara Terrorism and other illegal infiltration into the Country.

The President who spoke through his Vice President, Kashim Shettima, during the graduation ceremony of 169 Police Cadets in Wudil Police Academy…Read more

Military Action In Niger: Group Accuses FG Of Planning To Derail Nigeria’s Democracy

A non-governmental organization, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has alleged that the Federal Government has covertly activated war against the military junta in Niger to accord the government international legitimacy.

The group in a statement signed by its Director General, Mr Bukky Adeniyi…Read more

Nigeria Fighting Too Many Wars Against Hunger, Kidnappers – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that Nigerians are already fighting too many wars against kidnapping, hunger, banditry and more.

He made this known on Friday at the Redemption City of God, during the Holy Ghost night, the peak of the 71st edition of the…Read more

Call For Nigeria Coup ‘Unpatriotic And Wicked’ – Military

The Military High Command has said that several attempts from different quarters to instigate members of the Nigerian Armed Forces to overthrow the present democratic administration led by President Bola Tinubu will automatically fail.

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau who disclosed this on Saturday insisted that the military is happy and better under democracy…Read more

Another Chibok Girl Rescued After Nine Years In Captivity

Rebecca Kabu, one of the 277 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014, was welcomed by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Nigerian armed forces rescued Rebecca Kabu in Cameroon on Monday, July 17…Read more



Abbas Laments Over Zaria Mosque Collapse

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has described the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque, which led to the death of some persons, as disheartening and devastating.

Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State said he received the news of the unfortunate incident with shock…Read more

Niger Coup: ECOWAS Parliament Splits Over Proposed Military Invasion

Following the military intervention move by the head of government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the parliament of the West African bloc has split over what should be done to the coupists in the Niger Republic.

Saturday Telegraph reports that while some ECOWAS parliamentarians were in support of military action against the military junta, others were against it…Read more

Handover P/Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna Refineries To Private Entities For Efficiency – MOMAN

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has said that to maintain efficiency, profitability and good management, the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries to competent independent private entities.

The Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Clement Isong, who spoke on Saturday said such a strategy, which the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL)…Read more

Adeboye Reacts To Rumours Of Consulting With Demonic Powers

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Friday reacted to claims that he consults with demons anytime he is about to minister at the Redemption Camp.

According to the cleric, “his attention was drawn to some publications where the allegations were made by some clerics and groups of persons…Read more

Alleged Coup In Edo: Obaseki Victim Of Political Jobbers – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has revealed that there were concerted efforts by some mischief makers and political jobbers to destabilise Edo State and widen the gulf between him and the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Reacting to a ‘shocking’ statement by Governor Obaseki, where he alleged desperation and a coup to oust him, Shaibu while speaking in Benin on Saturday…Read more

NNPP Calls For Entry For Logo Redesign

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called for entry for the redesign of the logo of the party.

The National Secretary of the party, Dipo Olayoku, who made this known on Saturday, said the logo of the party affected the fortunes of the party in the last election…Read more