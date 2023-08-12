Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Resident Doctors Suspend Strike For 2weeks, Resumes Saturday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its ongoing nationwide strike for two weeks, as they review the progress made by the Federal Government to meet their demands.

NARD President, Dr Emeka Orji who spoke to newsmen about the strike being suspended on Friday evening…Read more

El-Rufai Withdraws Ministerial Appointment, Jets Out To Europe

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Friday jetted out of Nigeria after allegedly withdrawing his interest in the ministerial appointment to serve under President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

New Telegraph recalls that El-Rufai is part of the three ministerial nominees…Read more

PEPC: Alleged Threat Of Judges By Our Supporters False – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described as false, the allegation that its supporters threatened judges handling the petition of its candidate, Peter Obi, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

LP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh…Read more

Eminent Nigerians Pay Last Respect As Late Prelate Sunday Mbang Buried Today

Eminent Nigerians from all walks of life on Friday paid tributes at the burial ceremony of the former Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Mbang.

The remains of the Prelate Emeritus, who died on 16th May 2023 at the age of 86…Read more

DHQ: Troops Neutralise 36 Terrorists, Rescue 140 Kidnapped Victims Nationwide

On Friday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said its troops who were sent out for internal operations across the nation freed no fewer than 89 captives who had been held hostage, killed 38 terrorists, and detained 30 terrorist collaborators as well as 175 gunmen.

Major General Edward Buba, the Head of Defence Media Operations disclosed…Read more

Coup: Nigeria On Fire As Tinubu Chases Rats In Niger – HURIWA

President Bola Tinubu has been urged by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) to direct the military and police to completely eliminate armed terrorists, armed Fulani herdsmen, and kidnappers who are killing Nigerians in large numbers, and stop the diversionary gambit of preparing to send military troops to the Niger Republic to restore civilian democracy.

This was as the group asked Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief…Read more

Jonathan Advocates Closer Academia, Industry Collaboration To Address Unemployment

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advocated for closer academia and industry partnerships to foster industrialisation and economic growth.

In a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, on Friday, the former President also said it would enhance the employability of university graduates in Africa.

He noted that such collaborations would help universities and industries…Read more

Kalu Decries Rising Cases Of Organ Failure

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has bemoaned the rising cases of organ failure in Nigeria, saying it has not only become a medical concern but also a challenge to the society.

He, however, said that the parliament will collaborate with the Transplant Association of Nigeria (TAN)…Read more

Tinubu Redeploys Labour Perm Sec, Daju To Health Ministry

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom Daju, to the Federal Ministry of Health with immediate effect.

Daju who has been active in the labour ministry would be taking over from the Permanent Secretary…Read more

Niger Coup: Patriotic Elders Urge ECOWAS To Sustain Tinubu’s Dialogue Option

The Patriotic Elders Forum of Nigeria For Peace and Unity has rose from an emergency meeting in Kano State on Friday, calling on the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS (ECOWAS), not to quickly engage in war with the Niger Republic coup leaders.

The Elders said rather than hastening the War options, ECOWAS…Read more

DHQ: Troops Seize N607m Stolen Crude, Other Products In One Week

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that troops of Operation Delta Safe operating in the South-South general area recovered 309,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 29,675 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel), and 49,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) valued at N607,346,750.00, in one week…Read more

Herdsmen Kill 3 Women, Injure Others In Fresh Benue Attack

Again, suspected armed Fulani militants on Thursday night attacked the Ngban community near Ortese and gruesomely murdered three women injuring many others including children.

The area came under severe attack barely four months ago when the terrorists made an incursion…Read more

Plateau: Reps Member Describes Killings of 21 Persons As Barbaric

Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of the Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has expressed sadness over the killings of 21 persons on Thursday morning in Heipang Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State.

Bagos who is the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology…Read more

Niger Coup: Burkina Faso Shuts Down Radio Station

One of Burkina Faso’s most well-liked radio stations, Omega has been halted by the junta-run administration after it aired an interview that was deemed “insulting” to the country’s new military rulers in Niger Republic.

Thursday saw an instant suspension of Radio Omega “until further notice,” according to a statement…Read more

West African Coups Outcome Of Poor Governance – ECOWAS Commissioner

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah has claimed that one of the things that lead to a rise in coups in the West African Region is the lack of effective governance.

Speaking on the Channels Television programme’s Sunrise Daily on Friday…Read more