Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 11, 2023.

Niger Coup: Agwai, Jega, 11 Other Eminent Nigerians Warn Tinubu Against Use Of Force

A few hours after the Authority of Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) resolved to deploy troops to the Republic of Niger to flush out the military junta that sacked the government of President Mohammed Bazoum, some eminent Nigerians have advised President Bola Tinubu against the use of force to resolve the crisis.

The eminent Nigerians led by a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and one-time Chief of Army Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd)…Read more

Coup: Adebayo Urges Niger Military Leaders To Return To Barracks

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has thrown his weight behind the call for the military junta in Niger Republic to respect the country’s constitution.

Adebayo urged the military to restore the democratic election…Read more

Afenifere To Tinubu: 48 Ministers Not Healthy For Nigeria’s Economy

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba socio-political group has described the appointment of 48 ministers into the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as unnecessary and a waste of public funds on the political class.

Also, the mainstream Yoruba organisation advised the Federal Government…Read more

Fuel Hike: IPMAN Reveals New Pump Price

Following the recent hike of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as Petrol or fuel after the removal of the subsidy by President Boal Tinubu-led government, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has hinted at an increase in the product.

The IPMAN in a statement issued on Thursday, August 10, 2023…Read more

Coup: ECOWAS Devoted To Human Rights, Democracy -Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday declared that the regional group is committed to defending the Niger Republic’s democracy and human rights.

This was as he said that to restore President Mohamed Bozoum as the democratically elected…Read more

Tinubu Did Not Send Me To Niger Republic – Sanusi

Contrary to reports, the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s visit to General Abdourahmane Tchiani, Niger Republic coup leader, in Niamey, Niger on Wednesday was not as an emissary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Unconfirmed reports by some media outlets (not including New Telegraph)…Read more

Niger Coup: ECOWAS Resumes Deliberations In Abuja

Following the expiration of Sunday’s deadline set for the Niger Republic coupists, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is currently presiding over an Extraordinary Summit of the regional body on the political situation in Niger.

The summit which is ongoing at the State House Conference Center in Abuja is discussing recent developments in the Niger Republic…Read more

Kogi 2023: All Zonal Chairmen, 21 LG Chair Of SDP Defect To APC

The Zonal Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, on Thursday, officially dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with all the party’s chairmen in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The SDP top executives, who made their decision to join the ruling party public at the Government House in Lokoja…Read more

Allow Your Account Be Use For Money Laundering, Go To Jail, EFCC Warns Politicians’ Relatives

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol on Thursday warned friends and relatives of politicians to be wary of allowing their bank accounts to be used to launder money from illegal businesses, saying that any such person, if apprehended, would be prosecuted and jailed.

The anti-graft agency boss gave the warning in his opening remark at the workshop…Read more

CBN: Diaspora Remittances Major Source Of Money Laundering, Trafficking In Persons

The Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Folashodun Shonubi, has identified “diaspora remittances” as one of the major sources of money laundering, and trafficking in persons.

While underscoring the positive impact of the flows on the nation’s economy…Read more

DAI Provides INEC Aid For Election Mgt

The Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI), a component of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Phase II Project, has developed tools to aid the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct and management of elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke at the presentation of the tools on Thursday…Read more

Obaseki/Shaibu Feud: APC Not Internal Displaced Camp For Distressed Politicians – Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District at the 10th National Assembly has said his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a rehabilitation centre.

Oshiomhole stated this while reacting to the news making the rounds that Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philips Shaibu…Read more

BREAKING: South-East Govs Converge In Enugu Over IPOB Sit-At-Home

The five South-East states Governors on Thursday, August 10, meet at the Government House in Enugu, Enugu State.

Alex Otti (Abia), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Dr Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo) are the governors who make up the regional South-East Governors’ Forum…Read more

Industrial Court Upholds Soldier’s Sack

The National Industrial Court (NIC), Abuja division, has upheld the dismissal of a Lance Corporal, Chukwukere Worlu, for involvement in petition writing to the presidency, against the Nigerian Army.

The presiding judge, Justice R.B. Haastrup, in his judgement…Read more

Osinbajo Mourns Pastor Odukoya’s Death

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has expressed his sadness over the passing of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the founder of Fountain of Life Church.

Osinbajo, the immediate Vice president of Nigeria described Odukoya’s passing as tragic…Read more