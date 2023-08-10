Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Recess Allowance: Timi Frank, Shehu Sani Knock Senate, Akpabio

Nigerians on social media are reacting in condemnation of the Senate President, Sen. Godwill Akpabio, and the entire 10th Senate over the distribution of recess allowances to senators after the completion of the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees.

The legislators had on Monday concluded the screening exercise on 45 out of 48 nominees sent to it by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for screening and confirmation…Read more

CSU: I’m Eager To Help You Clean Your Past, Atiku Tells Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has told President Bola Tinubu that the legal process he initiated is to help him clear any inconsistencies in his academic achievements and set the records straight.

Atiku in a statement issued by his lawyer, Liu Angela said he was surprised by Tinubu’s “vigorous…Read more

Niger Coup: SMBLF Counsels Tinubu Against Using Military Force On Junta

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has charged President Bola Tinubu to resist the temptation to adopt military force in restoring democracy in the Republic of Niger.

The forum which comprises four of Nigeria’s six main socio-cultural groups, namely Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum, and the Middle Belt Forum…Read more

APC Chieftain Tackles Tinubu On Chicago Varsity Credentials

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, urged President Bola Tinubu, to allow the Chicago State University to release his academic records to a court in Nigeria if he has nothing to hide.

He also challenged the government of the United States and its institutions to cause Tinubu’s academic records at Chicago State University to be released…Read more

Emir Sanusi Meets Niger Coup Leaders To Pacify Them On ECOWAS Resolutions

In what appears a strong move to pacify the Niger Republic coup leaders, the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has met with the Military Juntas in Niamey.

Although a call put through to the Emir could not be responded to, however, New Telegraph gathered that the coup leaders were extremely happy with the 14th Emir’s visit…Read more

Niger Coup: Military Junta Calls Off Talks With ECOWAS, AU, UN

A tripartite peace mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) was rejected by the military junta following the July 26 coup in the Niger Republic.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the ECOWAS after the most recent diplomatic effort by African nations to restore constitutional order in the country…Read more

Akpabio Appoints Osita Ngwu, Chairman Senate Committee On Solid Minerals

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has appointed Senator Osita Ngwu representing Enugu West Senatorial District as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, as well as Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics.

Akpabio had announced the Chairmen of the Senate Standing Committees, after confirming 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees at the apex legislative Chamber on Monday…Read more

Tax Reforms: Nigeria Loses N20trn To Tax Defaulters – C’ttee Chair

Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms has said that the tax gap in Nigeria hovers around N20 trillion.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee by President Bola Tinubu at State House in Abuja on Tuesday…Read more

‘Leave Niger Republic Alone Or Face God’s Wrath’, Primate Ayodele Warns Biden

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the President of the United States Of America (USA), Joe Biden to resist invading Niger Republic over the military coup that ousted the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

The US acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland had in a statement on Tuesday called on the Military junta to return the ousted president to power…Read more

N/Assembly Will Be Fair To All Promoters Of Tiga, Gari States In Kano – DSP

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Wednesday, assured members of the movement for the creation of Tiga and Gari States from Kano State that the National Assembly would be just to all during the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Barau gave the assurance when members of the movement led by Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa…Read more

Ogun Tribunal: Parties Close Case After Calling 104 Witnesses

Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday adjourned its sitting till September 4 after all parties closed their cases in the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

New Telegraph reports that both the petitioners and respondents called a total of 104 witnesses to prove their cases before the three-man Tribunal…Read more

Crude Oil Theft: Tinubu Mulls Splitting Tompolo’s Pipeline Surveillance Contract

Strong indications have emerged that entrenched interests within the corridors of power, the Presidency precisely, may have perfected plans to bifurcate the crude oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Mr Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo).

Recall that the surveillance contract, reportedly worth N48 billion per year (N4 billion per month), was awarded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)…Read more

BREAKING: Two Dead, Others Injured In Auto Crash On Eko Bridge

No fewer than two persons were confirmed dead and five others were “seriously injured” in multiple accidents that occurred on Wednesday on the popular Eko Bridge, Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that the six private vehicles, including a fully laden ‘MAC’ truck with registration plate T-1501 LA…Read more

Tax Reforms: Tinubu Sets 30-Day Deadline As UI Student Joins Panel

Following the inauguration of the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform chaired by Taiwo Oyedele, President Bola Tinubu has said a 30-day deadline for the actualization of the reform.

President Tinubu while speaking at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday also made clear his determination to eliminate the vicious cycle of excessive borrowing…Read more

SWAGA Kicks Over Tinubu’s Ministerial Appointments

The South West Agenda (SWAGA ’23) has lamented the exclusion of its members and leaders from the list of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu.

SWAGA, a campaign group for Tinubu during the 2023 election urged the President to reconsider his selection process and prioritize individuals among SWAGA leadership…Read more

NLC Passes Vote Of No Confidence On Gbajabiamila-Led Committee

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero has said that the Federal Government team led by the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, was not capable of leading negotiations on the effects of fuel subsidy removal on workers.

Ajaero who spoke on Tuesday at a meeting between the leadership of organized labour and the Senate principal officers led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio…Read more