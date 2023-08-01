Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Tinubu’s Broadcast Deceptive, Uninspiring – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast as deceptive and uninspiring.

Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu said…Read more

Tinubu: Our National Wealth Made Handful Of People Filthy Rich

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lamented the year-long misappropriation of the nation’s wealth, saying a number of fraudulent channels, such as fuel subsidies, were created to siphon the resources by a few elites.

Tinubu, who stated this in his nationwide broadcast last night, said the subsidy cost the country trillions of naira yearly…Read more

Lagos Announces Palliative, BRT Fares Slashed By Half

In an effort to minimize issues around the removal of petrol subsidy, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday announced a series of government interventions for economic and humanitarian relief.

The palliatives announced will bring succor to Lagosians in the area of transportation…Read more

Defeated Politicians, Subsidy Thieves Using Propaganda Against Tinubu/Shettima Govt, Arisekola Tells Labour

Mogaji Wole Arisekola has urged the leadership of organised labour to consider some of the employers of workers in the private sector that any disruption of work after COVID-19 and the naira redesign policy of Godwin Emeifele, their companies, and businesses may find it difficult to survive afterward.

Arisekola who is the President of the Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (AMPON) and the publisher…Read more

Ministerial Nominations: Senate Screens Wike, 13 Others

The Senate, on Monday, commenced the screening of the 28 ministerial nominees forwarded to it last week Thursday by President Bola Tinubu, for confirmation for appointment as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Senate had listed on its Order Paper for the day’s legislative business names of sixteen nominees for screening…Read more

Job Racketeering: Reps Summon AMCON MD, FCC IPPIS Desk Officer

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) over job racketeering and gross mismanagement of IPPIS on Monday summoned the Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Kuru to appear before it on Friday.

Kuru is expected to explain to the committee how the erstwhile IPPIS…Read more

Niger Coup: $13bn Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline Project In Jeopardy Over ECOWAS Sanctions

The Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) that is expected to connect Nigeria’s Warri hydrocarbon fields to Algeria’s Hassi R’Mel feeder hub on the Mediterranean coast through the Niger Republic has been threatened.

This is because of the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS)…Read more

“We’re Committed To Hosting World-Class National Sports Festival” – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to hosting a world-class and befitting National Sports Festival (NSF) in the history of the country.

Abiodun gave the assurance on Monday while inaugurating a 16-man Local Organizing Committee (LOC)…Read more

Reps To Probe Illegal Sale Of NCAT Helicopters At N1.2bn

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets has announced its decision to investigate the alleged sale of two training helicopters by the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ademorin Kuye disclosed this Monday at a press briefing…Read more

Energy Sector In Nigeria, Others Facing Existential Challenge – NMDPRA

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engineer Farouk Ahmed, has said that the energy sector in Nigeria and across Africa is facing an existential challenge of the urgent need to transit from a fossil fuel-dependent economy to a decarbonated economy…Read more

Court Orders Okowa, Oborevwori To Account For N200bn In Education Funds

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has been directed by the Federal High Court in Lagos to explain how the state government used more than N200 billion that it had received from the federation accounts and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

In addition, Sheriff Oborevwori, the current governor of Delta State…Read more

Germany Halts Financial Assistance Dev. Collaboration With Niger

Following last week’s coup, Germany on Monday announced that it has suspended financial aid and development cooperation with the jihadist-affected country of Niger and warned that it would take additional action.

Berlin has “suspended all direct support payments to the central government of Niger until further notice…Read more

Oyo S/Senatorial Poll: APC, Alli Call Defence Witness, Close Case

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Oyo South Senatorial candidate on February 25, 2023, National Assembly election, Chief Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli, yesterday closed their case at the ongoing Election Petition Tribunal sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan after calling only one witness to repudiate the evidence of 32 witnesses called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Chief Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe.

Tegbe had approached the tribunal in the petition numbered: EPT/OY/SEN/ 04/2023…Read more

Kogi Guber: Over 300 Appointees Under Ex-Gov. Wada Declare Support For APC’s Ododo

Over 300 appointees who served in the administration of the former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada, on Sunday, commended Governor Yahaya Bello over what they described as the complete turnaround of critical sectors of the State, saying they had decided to submit to his leadership totally.

They also declared their total support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more