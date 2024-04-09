Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, April 9 2024

David Mark’s Senate Presidency Impacted NASS, Deepened Democracy – Lawan

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated his predecessor, David Mark on his 76th birthday anniversary.

Lawan, in a birthday message to David Mark, on Monday

Fubara Pledges To Protect Rivers Interest Always, Gets IPAC’s Support

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that nothing will stop him from defending the interest of Rivers by sustaining peace and taking steps that lead to development.

The governor, who made the pledge while speaking to members

Shaibu’s Impeachment Illegal, Too Hasty – CRPP

The Chairman of the Conference of Registered Political Parties, Edo State chapter, Samson Isibor has expressed disappointment over the impeachment of the former deputy governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu, noting that the development was not what Edo people bargained for.

Isibor said the process was too hasty and blamed the Chief Judge of the state

Sanwo-Olu Names Solo Rider, Pelumi Lagos Tourism Ambassador

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has named a United Kingdom-based Nigerian solo driver on a road trip from London to Lagos, Ms Pelumi Nubi, as Lagos Tourism Ambassador.

Pelumi Nubi began her solo trip from London, the United Kingdom

Eid-El-Fitri: Akpabio Congratulates Muslim Faithful For Successful Ramadan

Nigeria’s Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for the successful end of the Ramadan fast.

Akpabio in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

Eti-Osa East APC, Groups Pass Vote Of Confidence On Council Chairman

The leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), market men and women, trade associations, the Arewa group, and the Ohaneze Ndigbo in Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos have passed a vote of confidence on the council chairman, John Campos Ogundare.

They gave the verdict during a peaceful protest staged at the Lagos State

CBN Bans Use Of FX-Denominated Collateral For Naira Loans

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has barred Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) from accepting foreign currency-denominated collateral to grant naira loans.

In a letter to all banks, released on Monday, which was signed by its acting Director, Banking Supervision Department

Wike Cancels All Events At ICC, Says Conditions Embarrassing

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday cancelled all booked events at the International Conference Center ( ICC), Abuja, saying the conditions of the facility is embarrassing to government.

Wike who said the revocation of the management contract, replacement of the contractor and rehabilitation

Shaibu Reacts To Impeachment, Says We’ll Fight This Injustice

The embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has declared that the state House of Assembly’s attempt to remove him from office is unlawful.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Assembly impeached Shaibu on Monday

Kano: Coalition Charges Yusuf To Open Kwankwaso’s Past Records As Gov

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has welcomed the proposed probe of Umar Ganduje’s tenure as Kano State governor, saying it is a positive step towards accountability and transparency in governance.

Obinna Francis, the Convener of the Coalition at a press conference in Abuja

Again, CBN Sells $10,000 To BDCs At N1,101/$

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its plan to sell $10,000 to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators at N1101/$, New Telegraph. reports.

This was contained in a circular addressed to the President of the Association of BDC

BREAKING: Obaseki Appoints 38-Year-Old As Edo Dep Gov

Barely 5 hours after the impeachment of Comrade Philip Shaibu, as Deputy Governor of Edo State by the State House of Assembly, Governor Godwin Obaseki has nominated a 38-year-old Omobayo Godwin as a replacement.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Shaibu was impeached on Monday

Emirates To Resume Flights To Nigeria Before June – Keyamo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to douse the tension and resolve the frosty relations between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may have yielded some fruits as Emirates has concluded plans to resume flight operations to Nigeria 36 months after the carrier exited Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

Court To Deliver Ruling On Emefiele’s Bail Application, April 11

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, has fixed April 11, 2024, as the day to deliver a ruling on the bail application filed by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Oshodi arrived at the date after entertaining the bail applications

BREAKING: Edo Assembly Impeaches Philip Shaibu

The Edo State House of Assembly, on Monday, impeached the state’s Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The impeachment followed the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel