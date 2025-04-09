Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 9

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Fix Nat’l Grid Challenges, Shettima Tells NISO Board

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettimahas directed the newly inaugurated Board of Directors of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) Limited to uphold the highest standards of integrity and expertise in ensuring seamless generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity across Nigeria.

During the inauguration of the Board on Tuesday

Rivers: Court Stops Ibas From Appointing Sole Administrators

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has stopped Sole Administrator Ibok Ekwe Ibas from appointing Sole Administrators to oversee the State’s 23 Local Government Areas.

The PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage

Presidency Blasts Ndume Over Allegations Against Tinubu

The Presidency has dismissed allegations of lopsided appointments leveled against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South.

Reacting to the claims on Tuesday via his verified X

Adeleke Seeks UK Subnational Investment

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, at the House of Commons in London, tasked the United Kingdom (UK) government to focus on subnational investment in Nigeria, with emphasis on Osun State, which he described as the heartland of South-Western Nigeria.

The Governor made this call at an investment working

Nat’l Grid: FG Splits TCN As NISO Begins Operations

The Federal Government has officially unbundled the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into two separate entities and formally inaugurated the board and management of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

With this split, the Transmission Service Provider (TSP)

2027: Tinubu’s Anti-People Policies Will Aid Our Victory – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Adewole Adebayo, has said that President Bola Tinubu is working hard to ensure the easy defeat of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 8, Adebayo

Trump’s Tariff Regime: Africa Needs Transformative Change – Obi

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that Africa requires transformative change to withstand the tariff regime of United States (US) President, Donald Trump.

Obi, who spoke on Tuesday in London at the plenary

Edo Assembly: PDP Assumes Minority Role, Appoints Leader

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has formally assumed its role as the minority party in the Edo State House of Assembly following the defection of four members of the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter to the House dated Tuesday, April 8, 2025

You Can’t Sack Our Caucus Leader, LP Reps Tell Abure

The Labour Party (LP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has described as laughable and misleading the purported appointment of another Lawmaker as its caucus leader by the embattled national Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

Reacting to an earlier statement by the caucus welcoming

Zulum Cries Out On Renewed Boko Haram Attacks

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has raised concerns over increasing Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in several communities across the State, warning that the government may be losing ground in the fight against insurgency.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Special Expanded

Don’t Contest For President, APC Vice Chair Tells Atiku, El-Rufai

As political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, the National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garba Datti Muhammad, has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai against contesting the presidential election.

Datti, a former House of Representatives member

Wike Hosts Suspended Rivers Lawmakers In UK

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Monday hosted the suspended members of the State House of Assembly to a dinner in the United Kingdom (UK).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the pro-Wike

Tinubu Mourns Diamond Bank Founder, Dozie

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc, Pascal Dozie, following his passing on Tuesday, April 8.

President Tinubu also extended his condolences

EU Supports FG’s Sustainable Waste Management Drive

The European Union (EU) has expressed its continued support for the Federal Government in addressing the waste generation problem in the country and promoting circularity in the fashion and textile industry, in line with the United Nations (UN) international zero-waste agenda.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS

Putin’s Envoy Applauds US-Russia Space Cooperation

On Tuesday, the Investment Enoy of President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, commended the ongoing space cooperation with the United States (US) after a successful launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket carrying both American and Russian astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Dmitriev, in a statement released via his official Telegram

