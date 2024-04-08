Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, April 8 2024

Tinubu Commends Efforts Of S’East Leaders In Peace Building, Governance

President Bola Tinubu has commended the South East leaders for their concerted efforts in harnessing their collective experience, knowledge and relationships to advance developmental ideals, peacebuilding and robust democratic governance in the region.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Hon. Orji Uchenna Orji…Read more

Eid El-Fitr: FG Declares Tueday, Wednesday Public Holidays

To commemorate the celebration of Eid El-Fitr, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as public holidays.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the announcement…Read more

Allow Fubara To Govern Rivers, Ikuru Tells Wike

Former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Engr. Tele Ikuru has called on Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to allow peace to reign in the state, by allowing Governor Siminalayi Fubara to govern Rivers.

Ikuru served as deputy governor during the two terms of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi…Read more

Lagos-Calabar Highway Project: Tinubu Awarded Contract To Business Partner – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said President Bola Tinubu re-awarded the 700km Lagos-Calabar coastal highway contract to his business partner, Gilbert Chagoury.

Chagoury is the owner of Hitech Construction Company Limited…Read more

Methodist Prelate Tasks Nigerians To Trust, Pray For Tinubu

Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His, Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba has disclosed that the nation’s current situation is a means of grace for growth, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make us enjoy the dividends of democracy soon.

While speaking during his Apostolic visit to the Minna circuit of the Abuja Diocese…Read more

APC: Ganduje’s Aide Call Out Lukman Over Resignation Call

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Oliver Okpala has called out the party’s former National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman over his comment that the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje should resign.

Recall that the former National Vice Chairman recently told the APC…Read more

Sultan Urges Muslims To Start Looking For Month Of Shawwal 1445 AH

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar has called on the Muslims in the country to start looking for the new crescent of SHAWWAL 1445 AH, from Monday, April 8, 2024, which is equivalent to the Islamic Calendar 29th of Ramadan 1445 AH.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs…Read more

World Health Day: Lawan Seeks Prioritisation Of Health As Basic Right For Nigerians

Former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, called on the Federal Government, to prioritise health as a basic right of every Nigerian citizen.

Lawan, in a message to mark World Health Day 2024…Read more

Nwaebonyi Lauds Tinubu For Inauguration Of ECOWAS Parliament

The Senate Deputy Chief Whip in the 10th Senate, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the inauguration of the members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament.

Nwaebonyi, Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial zone…Read more

Arewa Youth Accuses Wike Of Appointing Only Kinsmen, Allies In FCT

The Reformed Arewa Youth Coalition (RAYC) has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of undermining the principle of federal character in his appointments.

At a press conference held in Abuja at the weekend, the group alleged…Read more

APC Primary: Aiyedatiwa, Party Chieftain Disagree Over Violence

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adewale Ibraheem has raised the alarm over the threat to peace during the primary election to choose a candidate for the party on April 20 in Ondo State.

Not less than 16 aspirants in the party, including the incumbent Governor…Read more

Tinubu’ll Restore Nigeria’s Economy, Oduah Assures

Former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah has assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was steadily strengthening and repositioning the nation’s economy for sustainable stability and real visible growth.

The former Minister gave the assurance at the weekend…Read more

Peter Obi Free To Leave LP – NLC

Amid the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday said the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi is free to leave the party.

This was as the NLC vowed not to rest until it unseat Julius Abure…Read more

Budget Padding: SERAP Sues Akpabio Over Refusal To Recall Ningi

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio over “the failure to refer the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution, and to recall Senator Abdul Ningi who blew the whistle on the allegations.”

In a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, the group sued Akpabio…Read more

We’ll Win Ondo, Edo Guber Elections, APC Assures

Ahead of the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election slated for September 21, 2024, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to reclaim the State which it lost in 2020 and maintain its grip on Ondo State billed for November this year.

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of APC, Nze Chidi Duru…Read more