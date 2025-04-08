Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 8

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, April 8, 2025
FG Partners Big Win, Others To Boost Creative Economy
The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE) has taken a significant step toward strengthening inter-ministerial coordination and advancing data-informed governance through a new partnership with Big Win Philanthropy.
This development was disclosed in a press statement
Power Minister Calls For Urgent Structural Reforms
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has called for urgent structural reforms, particularly in public enterprises in Nigeria, to make them more efficient and productive in response to the evolving complexities of the nation’s economy.
He also emphasized the need for good governance
Okpebholo Commences Payment Of Gratuities, Pensions
The Edo State Government has commenced the payment of gratuities and pensions owed by the government since 2012.
A press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary
Abure-Led Faction Threatens To Sanction Obi, Otti
The Julius Abure-led group of the Labour Party (LP), sacked by the Supreme Court, has threatened to sanction the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti
King Charles III Arrives In Rome On State Visit
King Charles III arrived in Rome on Monday, April 7, for a state visit to Italy on his first overseas trip since being briefly hospitalised for side effects of cancer treatment.
New Telegraph reports that Charles is traveling
In a resolution issued after a meeting on Monday
Tinubu Vows To Build Tech-Driven, Modern Police Force
President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a well-trained Nigeria Police Force, fully motivated and equipped with modern tools and technology to effectively combat crime across the country.
He said this step was necessary to ensure that the nation's
US Trade War’ll Benefit No Nation – Yuqing
The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has called for greater trade cooperation among nations, stressing that trade wars benefit no Country.
In a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, Yuqing noted
US Court Blocks Trump’s Move To Remove Democratic Board Members
On Monday, the Federal Appeal Court of the United States (US) halted President Donald Trump’s attempts to remove Democratic members from two key federal labour boards in a ruling that has stirred political and legal conversations in Washington.
New Telegraph reports that the Court of Appeals
Shettima Welcomes Swedish Crown Princess To State House
Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday received Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the State House, Abuja, as part of her official visit to Nigeria.
The Crown Princess, who arrived at the State House
There Is No Vaccum In LP, Abure Reacts To S’Court Judgment
Following Friday’s Supreme Court judgment, sacking the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, he has once again reiterated that there is no vacuum in the party.
Abure who addressed a public conference before
14% US Import Tariff Hike: EMT Goes Back To Drawing Board
The Federal Government’s Economic Management Team (EMT) may consider the option of going back to the drawing board if the United States’ 14 per cent import tariff on Nigerian goods is prolonged, as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun hinted on Monday.
The occasion was the inaugural Corporate Governance
Obi, Otti Convene LP NEC Meeting In Abuja
In a strategic move to reposition the Labour Party (LP) amid the recent legal developments, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, have jointly summoned a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).
New Telegraph reports that the NEC meeting is scheduled
US Tariffs: Netanyahu Meets Trump In Washington
Prime Minister Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday, met with the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, in Washington DC.
New Telegraph reports that Netanyahu is the first foreign
Rivers: Int’l Group Appeals To Tinubu
An international group, Nigerians in Diaspora Movement for Democracy, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to uphold democratic principles in Nigeria, citing recent developments in Rivers State as a troubling example of democratic backsliding.
The group expressed deep concern over the suspension
Take-It-Back Movement: Police Disperse FCT Protesters With Tear Gas
The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Force on Monday dispersed protesters with tear gas in the Maitama area of Abuja.
New Telegraph gathered that the protest, which is part