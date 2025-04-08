Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 8

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, April 8, 2025

FG Partners Big Win, Others To Boost Creative Economy

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE) has taken a significant step toward strengthening inter-ministerial coordination and advancing data-informed governance through a new partnership with Big Win Philanthropy.

This development was disclosed in a press statement…Read more

Power Minister Calls For Urgent Structural Reforms

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has called for urgent structural reforms, particularly in public enterprises in Nigeria, to make them more efficient and productive in response to the evolving complexities of the nation’s economy.

He also emphasized the need for good governance…Read more

Okpebholo Commences Payment Of Gratuities, Pensions

The Edo State Government has commenced the payment of gratuities and pensions owed by the government since 2012.

A press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary…Read more

Abure-Led Faction Threatens To Sanction Obi, Otti

The Julius Abure-led group of the Labour Party (LP), sacked by the Supreme Court, has threatened to sanction the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti…Read more

King Charles III Arrives In Rome On State Visit

King Charles III arrived in Rome on Monday, April 7, for a state visit to Italy on his first overseas trip since being briefly hospitalised for side effects of cancer treatment.

New Telegraph reports that Charles is traveling

In a resolution issued after a meeting on Monday…Read more

Tinubu Vows To Build Tech-Driven, Modern Police Force

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a well-trained Nigeria Police Force, fully motivated and equipped with modern tools and technology to effectively combat crime across the country.

He said this step was necessary to ensure that the nation’s…Read more

US Trade War’ll Benefit No Nation – Yuqing

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has called for greater trade cooperation among nations, stressing that trade wars benefit no Country.

In a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, Yuqing noted…Read more

US Court Blocks Trump’s Move To Remove Democratic Board Members

On Monday, the Federal Appeal Court of the United States (US) halted President Donald Trump’s attempts to remove Democratic members from two key federal labour boards in a ruling that has stirred political and legal conversations in Washington.

New Telegraph reports that the Court of Appeals…Read more

Shettima Welcomes Swedish Crown Princess To State House

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday received Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the State House, Abuja, as part of her official visit to Nigeria.

The Crown Princess, who arrived at the State House…Read more

There Is No Vaccum In LP, Abure Reacts To S’Court Judgment

Following Friday’s Supreme Court judgment, sacking the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, he has once again reiterated that there is no vacuum in the party.

Abure who addressed a public conference before…Read more

14% US Import Tariff Hike: EMT Goes Back To Drawing Board

The Federal Government’s Economic Management Team (EMT) may consider the option of going back to the drawing board if the United States’ 14 per cent import tariff on Nigerian goods is prolonged, as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun hinted on Monday.

The occasion was the inaugural Corporate Governance…Read more

Obi, Otti Convene LP NEC Meeting In Abuja

In a strategic move to reposition the Labour Party (LP) amid the recent legal developments, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, have jointly summoned a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

New Telegraph reports that the NEC meeting is scheduled…Read more

US Tariffs: Netanyahu Meets Trump In Washington

Prime Minister Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday, met with the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, in Washington DC.

New Telegraph reports that Netanyahu is the first foreign…Read more

Rivers: Int’l Group Appeals To Tinubu

An international group, Nigerians in Diaspora Movement for Democracy, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to uphold democratic principles in Nigeria, citing recent developments in Rivers State as a troubling example of democratic backsliding.

The group expressed deep concern over the suspension…Read more

Take-It-Back Movement: Police Disperse FCT Protesters With Tear Gas

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Force on Monday dispersed protesters with tear gas in the Maitama area of Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the protest, which is part…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

