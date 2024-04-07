Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, April 7 2024

Akpabio Unveils Plans For Future Aspiration Of Catholic Diocese Of Ikot Ekpene

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, unveiled his plans aimed at promoting the Catholic Diocese of Ikot Ekpene.

According to a statement issued by his Media Aide, Jackson Udom…Read more

Osun: PDP Warns APC Over Threat To Life Of Political Actors

The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has warned the main opposition party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC) not to undermine the peace being enjoyed by the good people of the State under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The ruling party made this remark while reacting to claims of threats…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Nwagba CEO Of Consumer Credit Corporation

On Saturday, President Bola Tinubu, approved the appointment of 36-year-old Uzoma Nwagba as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation.

Nwagba’s appointment was in line with his committed…Read more

Nigeria’s Security Has Improved Under Tinubu – Minister

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for their efforts in combating insecurity across the states, saying “Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s security situation has improved.”

This was as the Minister said that President Tinubu is making every effort…Read more

NERC Orders DisCos To Refund Wrongly Billed Customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ordered Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to refund all customers wrongly billed at the new rate through energy tokens on or before Thursday, April 11, 2024.

It also directed that the DisCos file evidence of compliance…Read more

NASS Will Continue To Partner Executive For National Devt- Akoabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly under his leadership, to continue to partner with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration in the provision of infrastructure for the people and the improvement of the economy.

According to a statement on Saturday in Abuja by Jackson Udom, his Special Assistant on Media, Akpabio stated…Read more

Electricity Tariff Hike: Power Ministry, NERC Forcing Nigerians To Pay For Their Inefficiency

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, has decried the over 200 per cent electricity tariff increase, saying that it will thwart the current administration’s effort at boosting the economy as businesses shrink.

Afenifere, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary…Read more

New Electricity Tariff’ll Worsen Nigerians’ Woes, Push Inflation – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the new electricity tariff announced by the Federal Government will worsen the suffering of Nigerians.

Atiku in a statement, regretted that the increase came at a time when Nigerians…Read more

Only Military Can End Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Kwankwaso

Former Minister of Defence and 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Musa Kwankwaso, has claimed it is only the military can resolve the nation’s present security crisis if it is motivated enough.

Kwankwaso made this known while speaking in an interview…Read more

EFCC files fresh 26-count charges against Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a fresh 26-count charge bordering on abuse of office and corruption against the immediate former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

This is coming as President Bola Tinubu…Read more

Earthquake shakes U.S. East Coast

An earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, causing buildings to shake and rattling nerves from Maryland to Maine.

The USGS measured the quake as a 4.8 temblor with its epicenter near Lebanon, New Jersey. It struck a little before 10:30 a.m. ET…Read more

Student Loan Scheme faces obstacles

There have been mixed reactions towards the newly signed student loan scheme into law by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 3.

The signing of the bill by the president came after the announcement…Read more

Sallah: Yari Distributes 380 Cows To APC Stakeholders In Zamfara

In a bid to make the forthcoming sallah festivities in Zamfara State more memorable, Senator Abdulaziz Yari has flagged off the distribution of 380 cows to the All Progressive Congress (APC) leaders, stakeholders and the families of those who mostly are destitute in the state.

This was disclosed shortly after the distribution ceremony…Read more

Ododo Assures Kogi Workers Of Improved Welfare

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has assured of the improvement in the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Governor Ododo made this known while briefing newsmen…Read more

Adeleke Tasks IBEDC On Power Supply To Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has tasked Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to urgently resolve the crisis of irregular power supply just as he unveiled the power sector agenda for the state.

The Governor made this call on Saturday when he met the Managing Director…Read more