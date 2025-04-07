Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 7

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, April 7, 2025.

Alia Debunks Claims Of Rising Benue Debt Profile

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has dismissed claims that the State’s debt profile has risen from N122.5 billion to N187.5 billion between September and December 2024.

The Governor described the widely circulated narrative…Read more

Sallah Celebration: FHQ Withdraws Invitation To Sanusi

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has withdrawn an invitation it earlier extended to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to appear in Abuja for questioning over the incident that occurred during the Sunday, March 30 Sallah celebration in Kano.

In the now-withdrawn summons, the former Central Bank of Nigeria…Read more

IPU: Nigeria Committed To Social Dev’t, Justice – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has noted Nigeria’s efforts to meet global demands for sustainable social development and justice.

Speaking on Sunday at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union…Read more

Shettima: Tinubu Positioning Nigeria Into Prosperous Nation

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s bold vision and pragmatic leadership will transform Nigeria into a more vibrant and prosperous country in the near future.

This projection, according to Shettima, is based…Read more

Reject World Bank Loan, Probe Missing N233bn In Public Funds, SERAP Urges Tinubu

In a bold move reflecting growing public discontent over unchecked government spending, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to reject the recently approved $1.08 billion World Bank loan and instead focus on recovering over N233 billion in allegedly missing, diverted, or unaccounted public funds…Read more

Makinde Mourns Olunloyo, Says Oyo Has Lost Cerebral, Patriotic Leader

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of a former governor of the State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, as the loss of one of Oyo State’s and Nigeria’s most cerebral and patriotic administrators.

The Governor said this on Sunday in a statement…Read more

US 14% Tariff Hike: FG To Deepen Non-Oil Export

In response to the 14 per cent import tariffs imposed on Nigerian goods by the United States, the Federal Government of Nigeria is adopting pragmatic strategies aimed at shielding the economy, including deepening the non-oil sector and building a more resilient trade framework.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister of Industry…Read more

2027: No Opposition Figure Can Stop Tinubu’s Re-Election – Aide

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Economic Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, Tope Fasua, has expressed strong confidence in the President’s re-election in 2027, saying no opposition figure or party poses a serious threat.

Speaking in a recent interview with broadcast journalist Seun Okinbaloye…Read more

Wike’s Continued PDP Membership Bad For Democracy – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has described as dangerous to democracy the recent statement credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that he would work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 FCT Council election and the 2027 presidential election.

The group said Wike’s declaration is a clear indication…Read more

APC Leaders Preach Unity, Pledge Support For Aiyedatiwa

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State have emphasized the need for unity among party members and pledged their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

At a strategic meeting held in Akure, the State capital…Read more

UK Immigration: Kemi Badenoch Admits Mistakes In Recent Policy

Leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, on Sunday acknowledged that errors were made in the country’s immigration system under her leadership, stressing that urgent reforms are now underway.

Badenoch who made this disclosure while speaking…Read more

Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearance After Hospitalization

On Sunday, Pope Francis made an unexpected public appearance at St Peter’s Square during a special Jubilee Mass dedicated to the sick and health workers at the Vatican since being discharged from the hospital two weeks ago.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who had been undergoing…Read more

US Protest: Lawmaker Threatens To Impeach Trump Within 30 Days

Following the anti-Trump protest, a Democratic Congressman, Al Green, vowed on Sunday to file articles of impeachment againstUnited States (US) President, Donald Trump, within the next 30 days.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that thousands…Read more

Abbas Mourns Ex-Oyo Governor, Olunloyo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has commiserated with the people and government of Oyo State over the passing of former governor, Victor Olunloyo.

Born on April 14, 1935, Olunloyo died on Saturday…Read more

Lagos: Umahi Orders Immediate Closure Of Waterway Between Eko, Carter Bridges

A few days after the Federal Government opened the closed Independence Bridge in Lagos, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has ordered the immediate closure of the waterway between the Eko and Carter Bridges in Lagos.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the closure followed…Read more

