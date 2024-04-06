Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, April 6 2024

Fuel Supply Hitch In Lagos Has Been Resolved – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)has said it has resolved the fuel scarcity in Lagos.

It attributed the cause of the scarcity to "an issue in one of the depots in the area."

Reps Postpone Resumption Till April 23

The resumption of the plenary of the House of Representatives from the Easter break has been postponed till April 23, 2024.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria

Why Okuama/Okoloba Crisis Is Great Pain To Us – Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday, said his administration was sorely pained about the recent crisis leading to the killing of some army officers and soldiers at Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Oborevwori stated this at Government House Annex

Wike Gives Fresh Update On Abuja Rail Line

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has guaranteed that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit Scheme, often referred to as the metro line, will be inaugurated in May this year.

Speaking at an inspection visit of the current maintenance

Falana Warns Against Call For State Police

Human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has expressed concerns about the call for the establishment of state police in the country.

Falana who spoke on Friday as a guest of Inside Sources With Laolu Akande

Kalu Commends Tinubu For Signing Students’ Loans Bill Into Law

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving expeditious assent to the Students’ Loans (Access To Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2024.

The repealed Student Loan Act of 2023, had some defects

We Pay N2.9trn On Power Subsidy – FG

The Federal Government said it spends N2.9 trillion or about 67 per cent to subsidise the cost of electricity in the country.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, at a ministerial press briefing

You’re Using Diversionary Tactics To Cover Up Your Failures, Ganduje Slams Yusuf

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has slammed the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, saying he uses diversionary tactics to cover up for his failure to deliver to the people of the state.

According to Ganduje, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary

NEF Expresses Worry Over Electricity Tariff Hike

Following the recent hike in electricity tariff, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed disappointment with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s decision to raise the price of energy.

The NEF in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy

Ogun PDP Moves To Reconcile Aggrieved Members

The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday began the move to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

To this end, the party said it has officially commenced

Hike In Electricity Tariff Insensitive, Inhuman, Reps Minority Caucus

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has condemned the hike in electricity tariff announced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Minority caucus led by its leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda

Nigeria Emerges Executive Board Chair Of UN-Habitat

Nigeria has been elected as the Chairman of the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat), New Telegraph reports.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development

Nigeria Capable Of Producing Vaccines – Tinubu

In order to guarantee that children and adults have fair access to life-saving vaccinations, President Bola Tinubu has urged Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to work with possible Nigerian vaccine makers.

Speaking on Thursday at the State House, President Tinubu

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Issues Stern Warning To Wike’s Camp

Amid the political crisis rocking Rivers State, the Governor of the State, Sim Fubara has vowed to make the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike restless.

Governor Fubara made this vow while reacting to the rumoured

Nnamdi Kanu Asks Court To Restore His Revoked Bail

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to reinstate the bail that was previously granted to him.

It would be recalled that the pro-Biafran leader was granted administrative

Economy Requires Private Sector’s Support For Growth, Tinubu Tells Biz Community

President Bola Tinubu has told the business community in the country that the nation’s economy was at a turning point and would require the steadfast support of the private sector for sustained growth and prosperity.

The President said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa during Iftar