Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Anambra 2025: Soludo is APGA’s Candidate, retains Deputy

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has been elected as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the governorship election in the state that comes up in November.

Soon after his victory, Soludo re-nominated his Deputy…Read more

Fed Civil Servants Fret over Nonpayment of Allowances

Investigations have revealed how over the years, Public Servants of the Federal Government have been denied of their hotel allowances and transportation fare as provided for in the Public Service Rules (PSR)

Almost all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies…Read more

Sagay: Why I don’t have confidence in NASS

Former Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has sought an amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), to make legislation at the federal level part-time.

Apart from cutting the cost of governance, the foremost…Read more

Coalition: CPC bloc proposes 2027 Atiku/Obi ticket

The coalition against President Bola Tinubu in 2027 appears to be taking shape with the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) proposing an Atiku/Obi ticket to challenge the president.

Both Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi contested…Read more

BREAKING: Oba Owoade Crowned 46th Alaafin Of Oyo

The Alaafin-designate, Oba Abimbola Owoade,has been crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo following the completion of the traditional rites.

New Telegraph reports that the coronation event…Read more

Kano Sallah Durbar: IGP Summons Emir Sanusi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has summoned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to appear at the Police Force Intelligent Headquarters, Abuja, over an alleged infraction against the ban on Eid-el-Fitr Sallah Durbar.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Emir Sanusi received…Read more

2027: Massive Defection Awaits PDP In S’South – Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday predicted a mass defection from the opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across the South-South geopolitical zone ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Okpebholo made this remark during a special…Read more

Family Announces Burial Date Of Edwin Clark

The late elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark who died on February 17, 2025, will be buried in his family compound in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State on May 13.

The eldest son of the deceased, Mr Penaowei Clark…Read more

Tinubu’ll Visit Area Councils To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary – Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is likely to visit some Area Councils within Abuja to identify with the rural residents and commission projects to celebrate his second anniversary in office.

Wike made this disclosure at Ushafa, Bwari Area Council…Read more

Anambra Guber: LP Elects Moghalu As Gov’ship Candidate

The former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has emerged as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Anambra State November 8, 2025, governorship election.

At the Labour Party primary held in Awka, the Anambra State…Read more

Alaafin: Blend Of Traditional Institution, Modern Governance – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday lauded the qualities of the Alaafin of Oyo,describing the holder of the title as a key figure bridging traditional institutions and modern governance.

The President made this statement during the coronation ceremony…Read more

Trump’s Tariff Hike: CBN Enables FX Market With $197.71m

To guarantee the stability of the foreign exchange market in the face of fresh tariff hikes imposed by the United States (US) President, Donald Trump on several countries, including Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has enabled forex market activity with the provision of $197.71 million through sales to authorized dealers….Read more

Tinubu Vows Severe Punishment For Plateau Killers

President Bola Tinubu has promised that the gunmen who killed many people in communities in Plateau State will be apprehended and face severe punishment under the law.

The President extended his condolences to the families…Read more

Senegal At 65: Nigeria Seeks Deeper Cooperation In Africa

The Federal Government has called for deeper cooperation among African countries in the areas of trade, security, and democracy.

This call came as Vice President Kashim Shettima,…Read more

Trump To Host Israeli PM Amid Gaza Tensions, New Tariffs

The United States(US) President, Donald Trump, has announced his preparedness to welcome Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to the White House on Monday, April 7, as tensions rise in the Middle East and trade policies take a new turn.

The high-profile visit follows the American government’s…Read more

