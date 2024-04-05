Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, April 5 2024

Economy Requires Private Sector’s Support For Growth, Tinubu Tells Biz Community

President Bola Tinubu has told the business community in the country that the nation’s economy was at a turning point and would require the steadfast support of the private sector for sustained growth and prosperity.

The President said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa during Iftar…Read more

Ondo Guber: I’ve Got Nothing To Fear – Aiyedatiwa

Barely 16 days to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary election in Ondo State, the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said he is not afraid of the sixteen candidates vying for the party’s governorship ticket.

Aiyedatiwa gave this assurance shortly after submitting…Read more

Barau Emerges Acting Speaker Of ECOWAS Parliament

The Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Thursday, emerged as the acting Speaker of the Sixth Legislature of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Barau, who is the leader of the Nigerian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament…Read more

Budget Padding: Don’t Blame Me For Ningi’s Suspension, Akoabio Tells Falana

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has written to Femi Falana, on his petition over the suspension of the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi.

Akpabio, through his Counsel, Kalu Uche, SAN, in a reply on Thursday…Read more

Nigeria’ll Come Out From Present Turmoil, Wike Assures

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has assured that Nigeria would come out victoriously from the present turmoil.

This is as Wike said President Bola Tinubu would remain committed…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Cautions Motorists As FG Re-Opens 3rd Mainland Bridge

After weeks of intense repair to ensure safety and efficiency for all residents, the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge has been opened to use to the public.

New Telegraph recalls that traffic remained diverted for weeks…Read more

Obi Sympathises With Abure Over Fire Incident, Warns Against Hasty Conclusion

The National leader of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has sympathised with the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, over the fire incident that gutted his residence.

Mysterious fire reportedly gutted Abure’s Abuja residence in the early hours…Read more

Student Loans Funds To Be Drawn From Federation Account – Reps

The Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Student Loans, Hon Gboyega Isiaka on Thursday disclosed that the required funds for the successful implementation of the Student Loan program would be drawn from one per cent of all revenues accruing to the Federation Account.

Isiaka, who made this known at a press briefing in Abuja…Read more

Tinubu Declares Support For Direct Elections Into ECOWAS Parliament

President Bola Tinubu has said he would support a proposal for the direct election of members into the parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu who stated this on Thursday in Abuja…Read more

Okocha Accuses Fubara Of Plotting To Procure Order To Declare Rivers Assembly Illegitimate

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of plotting to procure an interim order of Court to declare the present Rivers State House of Assembly illegal.

The State’s APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha…Read more

Ondo APC Slams Aborigines Over Aiyedatiwa’s Endorsement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has described as divisive the endorsement of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa by some elders under the platform of APC Aborigines.

The ruling party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye…Read more

Secondus Replies Wike, Says You’re Nigeria’s Most Transactional Politician

A former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has knocked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for describing him and a former Minister of Transportation, Abiye Sekibo, as “expired politicians” over their support for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

It would be recalled that Secondus, Sekibo, Director-General…Read more

Court Adjourns Tax Evasion Case Against Binance To April 19

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed April 19 for the arraignment of Binance, a cryptocurrency firm, and two of its executives.

It would be recalled that on February 28, Tigran Gambaryan…Read more

Binance Executive In Court Over Alleged Tax Evasion

One of the two detained Chief Executive Officers of Binance, Tigran Gambaryan and the fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla has been arraigned by the Federal Government alongside the cryptocurrency organization on allegations bordering on tax evasion.

The Nigerian Governmenthas dragged Binance Holding Limited…Read more

Ondo 2024: APC Group Declares Support For Aiyedatiwa

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mato Mandate Group (MMG) has declared its support for the aspiration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State ahead of the party’s primary fixed for April 20.

The convener of the group, Mr Matthew Oye Oyerinmade…Read more