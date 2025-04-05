Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 5

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Tinubu Appoints Abdulsalam MD Of Ajaokuta Steel Company

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Naeem Abdulsalam as the Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

This was disclosed by the Director of Information…Read more

One Dead, Three Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Idi-Araba, Lagos

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured following a military hand grenade explosion on Thursday in the Idi-Araba area of Lagos State.

The explosion occurred at No. 40 Taiwo Street, Idi-Araba…Read more

Power Supply Disrupted In Parts Of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Others

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday confirmed that power supply has been disrupted in some parts of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, and other States.

Read more The TCN who made this disclosure explained that the power…

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

