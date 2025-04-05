Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 5

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Tinubu Appoints Abdulsalam MD Of Ajaokuta Steel Company
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Naeem Abdulsalam as the Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company.
This was disclosed by the Director of Information…
One Dead, Three Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Idi-Araba, Lagos
One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured following a military hand grenade explosion on Thursday in the Idi-Araba area of Lagos State.
The explosion occurred at No. 40 Taiwo Street, Idi-Araba…
Power Supply Disrupted In Parts Of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Others
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday confirmed that power supply has been disrupted in some parts of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, and other States.
Wike Hints At Reviewing UniAbuja’s Large Expanse Of Undeveloped Land
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, expressed displeasure over the large expanse of land allocated to Yakubu Gowon University, formerly known as the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), which has remained undeveloped for years.
Wike, who visited the Giri district where the institution…
Anambra 2025: APC Guber Aspirant Dumps Party
Less than 24 hours before the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election in Anambra State, one of the top contenders for the party’s ticket and former National Auditor of the party, Paul Chukwuma, resigned from the membership of the APC.
Chukwuma also announced his withdrawal from the APC…
Bokkos Killings: Atiku Faults Tinubu’s Security Framework
Nigeria’s former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Friday condemned the security framework of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.
Speaking on his verified X handle, the former Nigerian leader…
Tinubu Appoints Sotinrin As BOA MD
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ayo Sotinrin as the new Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), with immediate effect.
This was disclosed in a statement released on Friday…
Abbas Mourns Sunusi, Abdulaziz
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sunusi, and a prominent Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Idris Abdulaziz.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media…
Trump’s Tariffs Pose Risk To Global Economic Outlook – IMF
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has raised concerns over the recent introduction of new tariffs by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, warning that the move poses a “significant risk” to the global economy.
In a brief statement released on Friday and sourced…
Court Restrains Natasha, Akpabio, Others From Granting Interviews
On Friday, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja barred parties in the suit filed by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and three others from granting press interviews on issues relating to her six-month suspension.
New Telegraph gathered that Justice Nyako issued…
2025: Anambra APC Delegate Lists Allegedly Doctored
Less than twenty-four hours before the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election in Anambra State, there have been sustained protests by some members of the party over the alleged doctoring of the delegate list for the exercise.
It would be recalled that about three weeks ago…
LP Reps Hail Abure’s Sack By S’Court
The Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives Caucus has welcomed Friday’s Supreme Court judgment removing Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman, describing it as a vital step toward restoring stability and reinventing the party.
The leader of the caucus, Victor Ogene, in a statement…
S’Court Judgement: No Victor, No Vanquished – LP
The Labour Party (LP) has said there is no victor and no vanquished in the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Julius Abure as its National Chairman.
The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Senator…
Oyo Residents Set For Alaafin Owoade’s Coronation Saturday
All is now set for the coronation of Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo on Saturday, April 5, New Telegraph reports.
Born 47 years ago to a prominent and royal family…