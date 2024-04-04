Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, April 4 2024

Anambra Muslim Community Affirms Strong Bond With Peter Obi

The Anambra Muslim community has expressed deep appreciation for Peter Obi’s enduring connection with them.

They all come together to voice their unwavering support…Read more

State Police Not Solution To Insecurity In Nigeria – Falana

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Barrister Femi Falana, has said that Nigeria should not be deceived into believing that the establishment of state police is the panacea to insecurity in the country.

Falana made the remark at the 3rd Anniversary of the Yinka Odumankin’s…Read more

Those Attacking Our Projects In Abuja Are Sadists – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that those attacking the infrastructure projects his administration is executing in Abuja, are sadists who do not like when people are making progress.

Wike noted that the attackers of his administration had wished…Read more

Ododo Unveils Metropolitan Quick Response Squad To Tackle Insecurity In Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has launched a security initiative aimed at taming the upsurge in the emerging criminal activities in Lokoja, the state capital and major towns in the state.

According to Ismaila Isah, Special Adviser…Read more

You Thrive At Churning Out Lies To Massage Failing Ego, Okpara Tells Wike

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Okpara, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of thriving at churning out lies to massage his failing ego.

Okpara who was responding to Wike’s hit at the political leaders in Rivers State…Read more

My Implementation Of Presidential Resolution Not Weakness – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that his resolve to implement the Presidential resolution for peace to reign in the state is a mark of respect for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and should not be taken as weakness.

Fubara, who stated this on Wednesday at Government House Gate…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Signs Nat’l Student Loan Amendment Bill Into Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday signed the National Student Loan Re-enactment bill into law.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu signed the bill into law…Read more

CBN Changes Forex Duty For Goods Clearance 28 Times In 3-Month’ – Adeniyi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) changed the exchange rate for clearing consignments in the custody of Nigeria’s customs 28 times between January 2024 and March before the process began to enjoy stability a few days ago, Comptroller General of Customs Service, Mr Adewale Bashir Adeniyi said.

The instability in the exchange rate for goods clearance…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Ex-Labour Leader, Ali Chiroma

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the tragic demise of the former National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Comrade Ali Chiroma.

Speaking in a statement issued on Wednesday, President Tinubu…Read more

Dangote Refinery To Roll Out PMS Supply In May – Report

Dangote Refinery is scheduled to provide marketers with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, in May 2024, New Telegraph reports.

It would be recalled that the biggest refinery in Africa started supplying…Read more

Bwala Knocks Peter Obi For Condemning FG’s Borrowings

A former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has tackled the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, saying he is being hunted by a ghost he created.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made this remark…Read more

How Benue Monarchs Reunite Akume, Alia

Traditional rulers in Benue State under the auspices of the Tiv Traditional Council (TTC) led by the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, His Majesty the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse have mediated in the political faceoff between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia ending months of the conflict.

It would be recalled that both Senator Akume and Governor Alia…Read more

Binance Executives To Be Charged For Money Laundering

Federal Government Thewill on Thursday, April 4 arraign the two arrested Binance executives, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Gambaryan and Anjarwalla, who fled the country two weeks ago, will be charged with two separate charges before Justice Emeka Nwite.

The first charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…Read more

Fubara To Tackle Healthcare Corruption, Plans Health Tourism

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his readiness to tackle the corruption and poor management prevalent in the state’s healthcare system.

Fubara, who spoke to newsmen in Government House…Read more

JUST-IN: Nathaniel Bassey Petitions IGP Over Allegations He fathered Mercy Chinwo’s Son

Prominent Nigerian gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over claims that he fathered Mercy Chinwo’s son.

The gospel singer in the petition sighted by New Telegraph…Read more