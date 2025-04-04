Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 4

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, April 4, 2025.

Dangote Packaging Limited Launches Advanced Technology

In a significant step, the Dangote Packaging Limited (DPL) has commissioned some state-of-the-art machinery to enhance its production capabilities.

At the commissioning of the machinery on Wednesday…Read more

Akpabio Disowns Purported Rally In A’Ibom To Support Him

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, told Nigerians to disregard any rally purportedly organized in his home State, Akwa-Ibom, to support.

According to a statement signed by Jackson Udom…Read more

Oil Prices Fall 3 Years Low On OPEC+ Supply Boost, Trump Tariff

This occured after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, (OPEC+) agreed to a surprise increase in output the day after the United States President, Donald Trump, announced sweeping new import tariffs.

According…Read more

Tax Reform Bills To Top Senate Agenda After Resumption – Bamidele

The leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi, on Thursday, assured that the Red Chamber would consider the tax reform billsimmediately after the Eid and Easter holidays, noting that the Senate is looking into all issues of public concern relating to the bills…Read more

Natasha Hails INEC For Rejecting Her Recall Process

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for rejecting the process by some groups and individuals to recall her from the Senate…Read more

Trump’s 14% Tariff On Nigeria: FG Mutes On Response

Nearly 24 hours after the United States (US) President, Donald Trump announced a 14 per cent tariff on Nigerian goods, including some other nations, Nigeria’s government is yet to respond to the announcement.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump on Wednesday…Read more

I’ll Write Condolence Letter Of Those Wishing Me Dead – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has finally put to rest the speculation that went viral last week about his collapse and subsequent being flown to France for medical attention.

The Minister who spoke on Thursday said the speculation…Read more

Why We Discontinued Natasha’s Recall Process – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained that it has to discontinue the process for the recall of Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan because only the signature/thumbprints of 208,132 (or 43.86 percent) of the 474,554 registered voters could be ascertained…Read more

Bayelsa APC Urges Tinubu To Caution Diri Over Comment On Wike

A group identified as Bayelsa State All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholders’ Forum has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the aftermath of the faceoff between Governor Douye Diri of the state and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In the letter signed by Chief Samuel Yousuo and Elder Ebigoni Gabriel…Read more

Senegal At 65: Shettima Leaves For Dakar To Represent Tinubu

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday departed Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the country’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations.

Senegal celebrates its Independence Day on April 4…Read more

Edo PDP Faults Tribunal Judgement Affirming Okpebholo’s Victory

The Chairman of the Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, Tony Aziegbemi, has urged the party members to remain resolute in the face of the tribunal’s ruling, describing it as a temporary setback.

Aziegbemi’s remark followed the Edo State Governorship…Read more

Reprieve For Natasha As INEC Rejects Recall Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by members of her constituents…Read more

Int’l Travels: NCAA Threatens Sanctions Against Erring Airlines

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)has threatened to sanction international airlines over reports of Nigerian passengers being denied boarding or deported midway through their travels due to visa or travel restrictions…Read more

GMD NNPCL: Oke-Ode Community, Elite Youth Felicitate Ojulari

The Oke-Ode Community Development Association in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has congratulated Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

The National Chairman of the Community’s Association…Read more

Alia Seeks FG’s Support To Benue’s Innovators To Grow

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has admonished the Federal Government and other public-spirited individuals to assist local innovators in the state to grow.

Governor Alia made this call on Thursday while speaking…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

