Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, April 3 2024

Alleged $350m, N85m Loan: Go After El-Rufai, Shehu Sani Urges Kaduna Govt

Former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sanihas asked the Kaduna State government to go after the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai and others responsible for the enormous debt load of the state.

This was as he asked the Governor of the state, Sen. Uba Sani…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Awujale Of Ijebuland On 64th Coronation Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, on the 64th anniversary of his coronation.

The President joined the great people of Ijebuland…Read more

Edo Guber: We’ve Settled Our Disagreements, Ready To Win Election – APC

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said they have put behind all the disagreements that arose before, during and after its governorship primaries and the party is now more united than ever before.

The opposition party in the State who stated this after a meeting…Read more

Ganduje Interested In S’East Welfare, Progress – Okpala

Oliver Okpala, Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said his principal was interested in the welfare and progress of the South East geopolitical zone.

Okpala stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja defending Ganduje’s…Read more

JUST-IN: Faye Sworn In As Senegal’s Youngest President

The President-elect of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye has been sworn in as the country’s youngest president after sweeping to a first-round victory on a pledge of radical reform 10 days after he was released from prison.

The 44-year-old left-wing pan-Africanist has never held an elected…Read more

Ondo 2024: Kekemeke Challenges APC Guber Aspirants To Debate

The Southwest National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke has challenged governorship aspirants of the party in Ondo State to a debate on how to govern the state if elected as governor.

Kekemeke, who is one of the aspirants of the APC said he has the best idea…Read more

JAMB Uncovers 1,665 Fake A’Level Results During DE Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said at least 1,665 fake A-level results were uncovered during the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise.

The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede made the disclosure…Read more

Restructuring Only Answer To Nigeria’s Problem, Primate Ayodele Tells Tinubu

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has advised President Bola Tinubu to begin the restructuring process, saying it is the best way to address all of Nigeria’s issues.

This was as he said that restructuring…Read more

Peter Obi Cries Out Over N10trn Spent To Service Unproductive Debts

The former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has expressed worries over the country’s increasing debt profile, saying N97.3 trillion is on the high side.

Obi who spoke on Tuesday via his verified X page disclosed…Read more

APC Ex-Spokesperson Canvasses 2-Term For Tinubu, Akpabio

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena is canvassing a four-year, two terms for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

According to Nabena in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday…Read more

New Minimum Wage: Committee To Reconvene In Mid-April

Barring the last-minute change, emerging reports have indicated that the 37-member tripartite committee on minimum wage established by the Federal Government will reconvene in mid-April.

The committee will continue negotiations and consultations…Read more

JUST-IN: PDP Announces Date For NEC Meeting, Wike To Know Fate

Barring the last-minute change, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is on the brink of a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for April 18, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the gathering is expected to be a watershed moment…Read more

Tinubu Inherited Worst Economic Challenge – Karimi

Sen. Sunday Karimi, the lawmaker representing Kogi West District has said President Bola Tinubu‘s administration inherited the worst economic challenges so far in the Fourth Republic.

The lawmaker who spoke at the maiden edition of Igbaruku Day…Read more

Tinubu to attend inauguration of Faye as Senegal’s president

President Tinubu is scheduled to depart for Dakar, Senegal, today for the inauguration of Bassirou Diomaye Faye as President of the West African country. A presidential statement said Tinubu was invited to the event.

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government Chairman…Read more

Accolades as Kalu graces domestic staff’s wedding ceremony

Commendations came the way of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, yesterday as the former Abia Governor graced the wedding ceremony of one of his domestic staff who works as driver.

Kalu alongside his personal aides attended and participated actively…Read more

2027: North can’t stop Tinubu’s 2nd term bid – Arewa Think Tank

Arewa Think Tank says the North cannot stop President Bola Tinubu in 2027 “after somebody from the North has done eight years”.

Speaking after a prayer session for Tinubu’s 72nd birthday in Kaduna yesterday…Read more