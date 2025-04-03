Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 3

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Emergency Rule: Only Fubara’s Enemy Will Advise Him To Sue FG – Fasua

Amidst the controversies surrounding the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Oye Fasua, has warned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of taking legal action against President Bola Tinubu, saying that such a move would be counterproductive.

Fasua criticized politicians, asking Fubara to challenge…Read more

Tribunal Judgment: Okpebholo Extends Olive Branch To Ighodalo

Following the declaration by the 2024 Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal in Abuja, Governor Monday Okpebholo has extended an olive branch to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, while dedicating his victory to the people of the State.

Okpebholo, reacting to his victory through a statement…Read more

Tinubu Laying Foundation For Better Nigeria – Shettima

The wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, has said that President Bola Tinubu is laying the foundation for a better Nigeria with his economic policies, various empowerment initiatives, and investments in several sectors of the economy.

This came as she called on the people to be more…Read more

2027: Reps To Dump Bill Barring Tinubu, Atiku, Others From Contesting

Barring any last-minute changes, the House of Representatives may rescind its resolution to pass through second reading a bill seeking to bar individuals above 60 years from contesting for the offices of President and Governor in Nigeria.

The bill, sponsored by Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere…Read more

World Bank Approves $1.08bn Loan For Nigeria

The World Bank announced on Wednesday that it had approved a total of $1.08 billion in concessional financing for Nigeria to enhance education quality, build household and community resilience, and improve nutrition for underserved groups.

In a statement, the world’s largest multilateral development…Read more

CCDI Commends Kyari’s Transformative Leadership At NNPCL

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has commended the tenure of Mele Kyari as the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement issued by the President of CCDI…Read more

Akpoti-Uduaghan: I Paid Sallah Visit, Not Campaign

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has dismissed claims by political opponents suggesting that her recent visit to her hometown was a political gathering.

She clarified that the visit was solely to celebrate…Read more

Nigeria, Japan Launch Youth-Focused Venture Fund

Nigeria and Japan have launched a strategic venture capital initiative to channel Naira-denominated investments into high-growth startups, shielding them from currency risks while providing access to long-term concessional financing.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, met on Wednesday…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Abbas Sanusi’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has joined other political leaders in expressing a deep grief over the passing of Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, the Galadiman Kano and a senior kingmaker in the Kano Emirate.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sanusi…Read more

Goronyo Hails Tinubu’s Strides In Addressing Insecurity, Road Dev’t

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for his efforts in tackling insecurity and gradually restoring peace in Sokoto State.

The Minister of State for Works…Read more

Gov Idris Predicts Easy Win For Tinubu In 2027

The path to the 2027 elections has become clearer for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, as grassroots stakeholders continue to express their unwavering support for the two leaders.

The ongoing declarations of support for the continuity…Read more

NNPCL Welcomes Ojulari As New GCEO, Bids Farewell To Kyari

The management and staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Coorporation Limited (NNPCL) on Wednesday welcomed the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Mr Bayo Ojulari, and the Board of Directors.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President…Read more

Edo: Tribunal Dismisses Petition Against Okpebholo, APC

The Edo State Governorship Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) and Adekunle Omoaje, against Governor Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC), for lacking in merit and being frivolous.

New Telegraph gathered that the Tribunal…Read more

Peter Obi Mocks Tinubu’s Govt For Fulfilling Campaign Promise

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday sarcastically commended President Bola Tinubu, saying the Nigerian leader is delivering exactly what he promised during his campaign.

This was as the former Governor of Anambra State…Read more

Tinubu Embarks On Two-Week Working Visit To France

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, April 2 depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a two-week working visit.

This is contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s…Read more

