Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, April 29, 2025

Tinubu Lauds Adenuga’s Vision, Resilience On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Mike Adeniyi Adenuga Jr., Chairman of Globacom and Conoil, on the occasion of his birthday, describing his journey from humble beginnings as a testament to the power of vision, resilience, and humility.

Read more In a personally…

Defections To APC Driven By Tinubu’s Performance – Otu

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has attributed the recent wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s performance, rather than partisan calculations.

He made the remark while formally receiving Delta State…Read more

Oborevwori, Okowa Are Co-Owners Of APC – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; his predecessor and former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa; and other defectors that they are not guests but co-owners of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Monday in Asaba, Delta State, where he formally…Read more

Ukraine War: Putin Declares Three-Day Ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a surprise three-day ceasefire from May 8-10, in Ukraine. This coincided with Moscow’s World War II Victory Day commemorations.

The Kremlin said it expected Ukraine to issue a similar order…Read more

Tinubu Hails Remo Stars’ NPFL Victory

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024–2025 Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) title, describing the achievement as a milestone that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun State.

Tinubu hailed the historic victory secured just four years after…Read more

Conclave To Elect New Pope To Begin May 7

The Cardinals will meet next month on Wednesday, May 7, in a secret conclave to elect the next pope.

According to the Vatican, the closed-door meeting…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Faults Peter Obi’s Comment On Poverty In Nigeria

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, on Sunday faulted the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over comments he made about Nigeria during a recent appearance at Johns Hopkins University in the United States (US).

Responding specifically to Obi’s criticism of the current…Read more

JAMB Replies Peter Obi’s Criticism On Early Resumption To Exam Centers

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) on Sunday responded to criticisms by the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, over the early resumption time for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

New Telegraph reports that Obi, in a post on his X handle…Read more

Sultan Declares Tuesday First Day Of Zulki’ida

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Tuesday, April 29, 2025, as the first day of Zulki’ida 1446AH.

Read more This is contained in a statement issued on Monday…

Gov Idris Denies Defection Rumors

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has firmly dismissed rumors suggesting he and four other governors are plotting to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement issued on Sunday…

