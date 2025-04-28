Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 28

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sundayday, April 28, 2025

Democracy Not Under Any Threat In Nigeria – Presidency

The Presidency has described allegations that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is driving towards authoritarianism by opposition elements as baseless, insisting that democracy is not under any threat in the country.

The Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a release on Sunday

2027: Buhari Group Urges Jonathan To Contest Presidential Election

Dr Jibril Mustapha, the President of the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation and former leader of the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), has appealed to former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Mustapha made this appeal in a statement issued

2027: Oborevwori, Okowa Defection Will Strengthen APC In S’South — Abe

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has reacted to the defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, the entire state cabinet, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Abe who spoke on Sunday said the recent defection

Putin Sends Aircraft To Iran Amid Deadly Blast At Bandar Abbas Port

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered the deployment of several aircraft to Iran to assist in responding to the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas.

Russian Emergency Ministry further disclosed that President Putin

Be Cautious Or Risk Removal, Primate Ayodele Warns Akume

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday issued a cautionary message to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, warning him to exercise vigilance if he wishes to avoid removal from office.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin

