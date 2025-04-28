Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sundayday, April 28, 2025
Democracy Not Under Any Threat In Nigeria – Presidency
The Presidency has described allegations that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is driving towards authoritarianism by opposition elements as baseless, insisting that democracy is not under any threat in the country.
The Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a release on Sunday…Read more
2027: Buhari Group Urges Jonathan To Contest Presidential Election
Dr Jibril Mustapha, the President of the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation and former leader of the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), has appealed to former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election.
Mustapha made this appeal in a statement issued…Read more
2027: Oborevwori, Okowa Defection Will Strengthen APC In S’South — Abe
A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has reacted to the defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, the entire state cabinet, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.
Abe who spoke on Sunday said the recent defection
Putin Sends Aircraft To Iran Amid Deadly Blast At Bandar Abbas Port
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered the deployment of several aircraft to Iran to assist in responding to the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas.
Russian Emergency Ministry further disclosed that President Putin…Read more
Be Cautious Or Risk Removal, Primate Ayodele Warns Akume
The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday issued a cautionary message to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, warning him to exercise vigilance if he wishes to avoid removal from office.
Otti Dismisses APC Defection Claim
On Saturday, the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti dismissed the news reports suggesting that he is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Labour Party (LP).
2027: More Opposition Politicians Will Join APC – Uzodinma
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Saturday expressed confidence that more politicians from opposition parties will defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday after a meeting…Read more
Gov Buni Denies Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty To APC
Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Saturday denied news reports making rounds that he is planning to join an opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Governor Buni made this known in a statement issued…Read more
Tinubu Has Captured PDP – Ekpenyong
Senator Chris Ekpenyong, one of the founding fathers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed deep concern over the recent wave of defections by prominent figures within the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State…Read more
Rome Trip: APC Gives VeryDarkMan One-Week Ultimatum To Apologize To Akpabio
The South-South Zonal chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a one week ultimatum for the controversial Nigerian social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to tender an apology to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the manner he disparaged him in his latest video.
The APC group gave this warning in a statement issued…Read more
Hajj 2025: Kano To Begin Airlifting Of Pilgrims May 13
The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday announced May 13, 2025, as the commencement date for the airlifting of the state’s intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.
The Director-General of the board, Lamin Danbappa…Read more
Kalu Commissions Major Projects In Abia
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commissioned several development projects in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.
The projects, which include blocks of classrooms…Read more
Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Elegushi On 15th Coronation Anniversary
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,has congratulated the Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on the occasion of his 15th coronation anniversary.
In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser…Read more
Catholic Faithful Pay Last Respects To Pope Francis As Tomb Opens To Public
On Sunday, Roman Catholic faithful visited Pope Francis’s tomb, filing past the simple white tomb in St. Mary Major Basilica a day after he was bade farewell by the powerful of the world and a crowd of hundreds of thousands.
Sunday Telegraph reports that a single white rose…Read more
Coalition: Tinubu Takes On Atiku, El Rufai, Others
The coalition being built around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is decidedly against his opponent in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, and former Governor Nasir El Rufai, to some extent, the Sunday Telegraph can report.
This is evident in the defection last week of Governor Sheriff Oborovweri…Read more