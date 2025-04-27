Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 27

News Round Up
Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sundayday, April 27, 2025
55 World Leaders Attend Pope Francis’ Burial In Rome
No fewer than 55 heads of State, 14 heads of government, and 13 reigning monarchs were among the millions who gathered in Rome to pay their final respects at Pope Francis’ burial.
Pope Francis was interred at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major
New Islamic Month: Sultanate Calls For Moon Sighting
The Sultanate Council through its Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Sokoto State has called on the Muslim Ummah to begin the search for the new moon of Zulki’ida 1446AH on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
This directive was contained in a press statement
PDP: Bode George Urges Fubara To Stay Amid Defection Rumours
A prominent chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has appealed to suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara to remain in the party and resist any move to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Speaking in an interview on Channels Television's
Edun, Cardoso: Storm’s Over, Nigeria Now On Growth Path
As the United States of America (USA) reciprocal tariffs continue to ignite global economic challenges, Nigeria has weathered the storm and now on a growth trajectory.
Ex-Brazilian President Jailed For Corruption
Former Brazilian President, Fernando Collor de Mello, was on Friday arrested to serve a nearly nine-year prison sentence for corruption and money laundering, marking yet another dramatic fall from grace within the country’s political elite.
Collor de Mello, who made history as Brazil's first democratically
Shettima Pushes For Nigeria’s HCD Agenda
Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for stronger international collaboration to advance Nigeria’s Human Capital Development 2.0 (HCD 2.0) strategy.
He reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's
Zelensky, Trump Meet At Pope Francis’ Funeral
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky,on Saturday met with his United States (US) counterpart, Donald Trump, in Rome at the funeral of Pope Francis.
The encounter between the two world leaders comes
Trump’s Tariffs Will Have Minimal Impact On Africa – Okonjo-Iweala
The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Friday said the recent tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump are expected to have only a minimal impact on Africa’s economy.
Amaechi Recounts Dramatic Journey From Kano
Former Minister of Transportation and two-term Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that divine intervention guided his vehicle from Kano to Kaduna while he was asleep behind the wheel.
Rivers Crisis: Wike Gives Condition For Peace With Fubara
Amid the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has laid out conditions for any genuine reconciliation with his successor, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.
Wike addressed ongoing tensions in Rivers State
2027: Defection Poses No Threat To PDP – Bode George
A former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Friday, downplayed the recent defection of key Delta State politicians to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Speaking during an interview on Channels Television's
More Jobs Coming For Nigerian Youths – Edun
Banking on the status of Africa as the continent that has the youngest global population, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have developed strategies to boost employment for youths.
Nigeria's Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister