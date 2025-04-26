Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 26

Share

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, April 26, 2025

Tinubu Celebrates Itsekiri Leader Emami At 50

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Ayirimi Emami, a respected Itsekiri leader, businessman, and philanthropist, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Friday…Read more

Senate Advocates CBT Centres Across 774 LGAs

The Nigerian Senate has called for the establishment of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in all 774 Local Government Areas of the country to improve access to tertiary education for candidates nationwide.

The call was made on Friday by the Senate Committee…Read more

Defection: I Don’t Begrudge Okowa, Oborevwori – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he harbours no resentment toward political defections, asserting that freedom of association and expression are core tenets of democracy.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday…Read more

TUC Re-Elects Osifo As President

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has re-elected Festus Osifo as its National President for another four-year term, reaffirming his leadership at the union’s inaugural Quadrennial Delegates’ Congress and 20th anniversary celebration held on Friday in Abuja.

Osifo was returned unopposed, alongside 18 other executive…Read more

Electricity Tariff Now Higher Than Minimum Wage – Ajaero

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said that Nigerians are now paying electricity tariffs that exceed the recently approved minimum wage of ₦70,000 under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Ajaero also lamented that the current tax regime particularly…Read more

Trump Heads To Pope’s Funeral In First Foreign Trip

United States (US) President Donald Trump is headed to Rome on Friday for the funeral of Pope Francis.

New Telegraph reports that the unexpected first foreign trip…Read more

Akpabio Leads FG’s Delegation To Pope Francis’ Funeral

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a distinguished delegation to Vatican City to attend the funeral of His Holiness, Pope Francis, scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

This was announced by the Presidential spokesman…Read more

Rivers Still Fragile, Ibas Tells Reps

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), revealed on Friday that while the imposition of a state of emergency in the region had led to relative calm, the situation remains fragile.

Ibas made this statement during his appearance before…Read more

Niger Govt Moves To Curb Youth Violence, Targets Distinctive Hairstyles

The Niger State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling youth-related violence in Minna, the State capital, by enforcing an executive order targeting a specific hairstyle associated with emerging violent groups.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner…Read more

Kalu Urges S’East To Align With Renewed Hope Agenda

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on the South East region to decisively align with the central government, emphasizing the strategic importance of regional support for national development and political inclusion.

Kalu made this appeal on Thursday while officially…Read more

Gov Yusuf Signs Laws Establishing Four New Agencies In Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed into law four transformative bills aimed at boosting institutional capacity, fostering economic development, and modernizing governance structures across the state.

In a statement released Thursday by the Governor’s…Read more

Amaechi Accuses Tinubu Of Breaching Constitution Over Rivers Crisis

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of violating Nigeria’s Constitution by allegedly removing Governor Siminalayi Fubara and declaring an unconstitutional state of emergency in Rivers State.

New Telegraph recalls that Tinubu had declared a state of emergency…Read more

Defections Not Setback, PDP’ll Bounce Back Stronger – Saraki

Former Senate President and leading figure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has reassured party members following the recent wave of defections from the party’s Delta State chapter, including the State governor, emphasizing that there is no cause for alarm.

In a statement released amid growing anxiety within…Read more

2027 Is Done Deal For APC, Ganduje Boasts

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared that the party’s 2027 general election bid is a “done deal,” citing the recent wave of defections from opposition parties and more expected in the coming weeks.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday while receiving top politicians…Read more

Jigawa Empowers 250,000 Farmers, Targets 50% Rice Production

The Jigawa State Government says it has empowered over 250,000 farmers across its 27 Local Government Areas with subsidised agricultural inputs over the past two years, reinforcing its position as a major agricultural hub in Nigeria.

With a large population engaged in farming, Jigawa…Read more

