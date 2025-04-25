Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 25

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, April 25, 2025

Defection: 2027 Election’ll Be Between APC, Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the 2027 general election will not be about the number of governors a political party holds, but will be a contest between Nigerians and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum

Ibas Attends NEC Meeting Chaired By Shettima

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), is currently attending the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which includes several elected governors

Rivers Crisis: Ibas Attends First NEC Meeting

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Rivers State Administrator, on Thursday attended the first National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Ibas is making his debut

Governors To Set Up Subcommittee On Security

Nigerian governors have resolved to establish a subcommittee to address the growing incidence of terror attacks at the subnational level.

The governors, who met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

2027: Atiku’s Camp Reacts To Okowa, Oborevwori Defection

The camp of the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the official defection of former Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the shocking defection, the group said the move

St. Peter’s Basilica Reopens As Thousands Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis

On Thursday, St. Peter’s Basilica reopened its doors to welcome tens of thousands of mourners arriving from across the globe to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, following a temporary closure in the early hours of the day.

The Vatican's official media said nearly 50,000 people

Wike: Okowa’s Decision To Support Tinubu Commendable

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has described the decision of former Delta State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as commendable.

This follows Okowa's defection to the ruling All Progressives

Edun Assures Investors Nigeria Remains Safe For Investment

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on Wednesday assured investors that Nigeria remains a safe destination for investment.

Edun gave this assurance at the Nigeria Investment

Tinubu Urges Kehinde To Uphold People-Centred Journalism At 60

President Bola Tinubu has urged the publisher of City People, Seye Kehinde, to remain focused and committed to advancing people-oriented journalism as he marks his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga

Trump Aims To Emulate Putin’s Leadership Style – Fiona Hill

Former National Security Advisor to the United States (US), Fiona Hill has alleged that President Donald Trump seeks to emulate the Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s autocratic leadership style.

This was as he suggested that the 47th President

Vietnam, U.S. Begin Trade Talks As Looming 46% Tariffs Threaten Economic Stability

On Wednesday, Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hong Dien holds a high-level phone conversation with United States (US) Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, marking the formal start of crucial trade negotiations amid escalating concerns over proposed U.S. tariffs.

The dialogue comes as Washington considers imposing

Air Peace Suspends All Flights Nationwide Over NiMet Strike

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline has announced the immediate suspension of all flight operations across the country due to the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

This was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen

APC Breaks Silence On Turning Nigeria Into One-Party State

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ajibola Basiru, on Wednesday, dismissed claims that the ruling party is heading Nigeria towards a one-party system.

Basiru, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television's

2027: Don't Trust Defecting Politicians, Momodu Warns Tinubu A chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu not to trust the defecting politicians. Momodu, a 2023 Presidential aspirant gave this warning

