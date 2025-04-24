Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 24

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, April 24, 2025

Insecurity: Enough Is Enough, Tinubu Tells Security, Intelligence Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has issued fresh directives to security and intelligence chiefs, demanding immediate restoration of peace and stability in troubled parts of the country, declaring that “enough is enough.”

This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser…Read more

Insecurity: Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting With CDS

Nigerian governors on Wednesday night met behind closed doors with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, to discuss the rising insecurity across the country.

The meeting took place in Abuja under the platform…Read more

Inuwa Attends APC Govs’ Meeting In Abuja

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday, joined fellow governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a meeting in Abuja.

The Progressives Governors Forum meeting, which was chaired…Read more

Tinubu Urges World Leaders To Demonstrate Commitment In Addressing Climate Crisis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on global leaders to demonstrate unity, courage, and unwavering commitment in tackling the worsening climate crisis, saying that climate action must be pursued alongside economic growth for a sustainable future.

Speaking virtually from Abuja during a high-level…Read more

Sen Kawu Sumaila Defects To APC In Kano

Senator Kawu Samaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, has officially defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ending days of speculation surrounding his political alignment.

The lawmaker confirmed the move on Wednesday…Read more

Peter Obi Pays Tribute To Late Pope Francis At Vatican

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has joined global leaders at the Vatican to pay final respects to the late Pope Francis, describing the pontiff as a beacon of moral clarity and compassion in a troubled world.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday…Read more

Rome In Lockdown Mode For Pope Francis’s Funeral

Following Pope Francis’s death, royals, Presidents, and hundreds of thousands of Catholic faithful are heading to Rome Italy, and the Vatican is rolling out a massive security plan.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Pope’s funeral…Read more

Tinubu Meets NSA, Defence Chief Amid Escalating Security Crisis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a high-level security meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, at his official residence within the State House, Abuja.

The closed-door meeting, which comes just a day after…Read more

Oborevwori, Okowa, Others Defects To APC

In a major political realignment, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph gathered that the development…Read more

FG Declares Minna Airport Alternative To Abuja Aerodrome

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna has been officially designated as the alternative airport to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The announcement was made by the…Read more

