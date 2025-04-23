Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 23

Share

Here is SundayTelegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Tinubu Urges ECOWAS To Use AfCFTA For Africa’s Transformation

President Bola Tinubu has urged members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) becomes a vehicle for genuine transformation on the continent.

The President, according to a statement by his spokesman…Read more

2025 Hajj: NAHCON To Begin Airlift Of Pilgrims In May

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has completed arrangements to commence the 2025 Hajj operations, with the airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia scheduled to begin on May 9, 2025.

This update was provided on Tuesday after the NAHCON…Read more

ECOWAS To Meet In Ghana Over Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Exist

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states will on Tuesday, meet in Ghana to discuss the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the bloc.

New Telegraph gathered in a statement issued by the ECOWAS…Read more

APC Chieftain Reacts To Wike’s Allegations Against Amaechi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has vehemently rejected claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, accusing former Governor of the state, Chibuike Amaechi, of orchestrating a crisis during his tenure as Minister of Transportation.

New Telegraph recalls that Wike alleged that Amaechi…Read more

China Urges Japan To Coordinate Response Against US Tariffs

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba to work alongside Beijing in formulating a coordinated response to the United States’ latest tariff measures introduced by President Donald Trump.

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency on Tuesday reports…Read more

Tariff Turmoil: IMF Cuts Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast To 3.0%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward its economic growth forecast for Nigeria in 2025 to 3.0 percent, from the 3.2 percent it projected in January.

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report…Read more

Protest Rocks Rivers As Fubara’s Supporters Demand His Reinstatement

On Tuesday, supporters of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, took to the streets in protest to demand the Governor’s reinstatement…Read more

Tinubu Has Broken Jinx Of S’East Marginalisation — Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has credited President Bola Tinubu with breaking what he described as the longstanding jinx of political and infrastructural marginalization of the South-East region.

Speaking at a civic reception held in his honour by the Okposi Okwu…Read more

Vatican Releases Images Of Pope Francis Coffin Ahead Of Funeral

Following the demise of Pope Francis, the Vatican announced that the Holy Father’s funeral would take place on Saturday, April 26 at 10:00 local time (09:00 BST, 08:00 GMT).

The Vatican also released images of Pope Francis…Read more

