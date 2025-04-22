Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 22

Share

Here is SundayTelegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Plateau Under Siege, Gov Mutfwang Calls For Unity To End Killings

Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, has described the wave of violent attacks, killings, and criminality ravaging communities across the State as evidence that Plateau is under siege, calling on all stakeholders to unite and confront the growing insecurity.

Speaking during an expanded emergency meeting

Abbas Mourns Pope Francis, Hails His Legacy Of Peace, Unity

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, at the age of 88, describing him as a towering spiritual leader, a moral compass for the world, and a tireless advocate for global peace and human dignity.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Advise

Two Africans, 13 Others Who Might Succeed Pope Francis

Following the demise of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, April 21, the Catholic Church has entered a period known as sede vacante, which is Latin for “The seat being vacant”.

New Telegraph reports that the development which

Atiku: Pope Francis’ Death Marks End Of An Era

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday described the passing of Pope Francis as the end of an era marked by humility, moral courage, and an unwavering commitment to the service of humanity.

In a statement issued, Atiku paid tribute to the late Catholic

Pope Francis Was Moral Compass – Obi

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday paid tribute to the late head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, describing him as a moral compass in an increasingly troubled world.

In a condolence message shared via his official X account

World Leaders Mourn Passing Of Pope Francis

Following the passing of Pope Francis who died at age 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, several world leaders have extended their heartfelt condolences, reflecting the deep respect and admiration the pontiff holds across nations and faiths

Orji Kalu Mourns Passing Of Pope Francis

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has mourned the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

In a statement personally signed by him, Kalu who

Tinubu: Pope Francis United Faiths, Rich, Poor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the global Christian community and the Catholic faithful in mourning the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, describing the late Pontiff as a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a beacon of hope for millions worldwide.

In a heartfelt tribute, President Tinubu reflected on the life

Tinubu To Return To Nigeria Monday – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria on Monday, April 21 after spending nearly two weeks abroad.

This is contained in a brief press statement issued

Pope Francis Dies At 88, Vatican Confirms

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tinubu Celebrates Orji Kalu At 65

President Bola Tinubu on Monday join other political leaders to congratulate the former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, on his 65th birthday.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser

S’Korean Acting President Speaks On Planned Trade Talks With US

The Acting President of South Korea, Han Duck-soo on Monday announced that the upcoming trade negotiations with the United States (US) government are expected to be challenging, but expressed hope that the talks will mark the beginning of meaningful cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking during an economic policy meeting with the Senior

BREAKING: Senate To Resume Plenary May 6

The leadership of the 10th Senate on Sunday announced a shift in the date of its resumption.

New Telegraph recalls that the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly

