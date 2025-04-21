Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 21

Share

Here is SundayTelegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, April 21, 2025

Easter: Pope Francis Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza

Pope Francis, on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire on Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The 88-year-old pontiff made this call in his Easter Sunday…Read more

Easter: PDP Calls On APC To Address Insecurity, Hardship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to address the numerous challenges facing the country.

In its Easter message signed by National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Abbas, Kalu Ask Christians To Emulate Jesus’ Selflessness

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged Christians to imbibe the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ and show love to one another, regardless of tribe, religion, or socioeconomic status.

While congratulating Christians on the successful…Read more

Easter: Nigeria Can Rise Above Trials – CAN

As Christians celebrate Easter, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that Nigeria and its citizens can rise above trials through faith, resilience, and unity.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in an Easter…Read more

Again, Protests Erupt Against Trump Administration Policies

Thousands of demonstrators on Saturday flooded the streets of Washington, D.C., and cities across the United States (US) to voice their strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, federal employment, and involvement in the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The crowds which gathered outside the White House…Read more

Rivers Crisis: I Weep For My State – Secondus

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said he weeps for Rivers State.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu…Read more

2027: Bode George Reacts To Eno, Fayose Endorsement Of Tinubu

The former Deputy National Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed strong disapproval over recent endorsements of President Bola Tinubu by key party figures, describing the move as a threat to the unity and future prospects of the PDP.

George’s reaction follows the public statements made by Akwa Ibom…Read more

Israeli PM Vows To Secure Hostages Without Yielding To Hamas Dictates

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday reaffirmed his administration’s determination to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

This was has he insisted that Israel will not bow to what…Read more

Easter: PDP Tasks Govts On Sacrifice

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called on governments at both the State and National levels to make sacrifices for the people, just as Jesus Christ did for the world.

In its Easter message signed by the Director of Media…Read more

Protest In London Over S’Court Ruling On Legal Definition Of Women

On Saturday, Parliament Square was filled with thousands of transgender, non-binary individuals, allies, and families, as demonstrators gathered in protest against the recent United Kingdom (UK) Supreme Court ruling that legally defines a woman based solely on biological sex.

The court’s decision, delivered on Wednesday, clarified…Read more

