Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 20

Share

Here is SundayTelegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, April 20, 2025

End Political Brouhaha For Kano’s Progress, Shettima Urges Kwankwaso, Ganduje

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for an end to the political rift between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, urging both leaders to set aside their differences for the sake of Kano’s development.

Shettima made the appeal on Saturday during a condolence…Read more

FCT Won’t Construct Roads For FHA Estates – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday declared that his administration would not commit public funds to construct roads within Federal Housing Authority (FHA) estates, having already allocated lands to them.

Wike, who made the statement while inspecting ongoing…Read more

Easter: Fubara Calls For Peace, Unity, Support For Tinubu

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday restated his commitment to delivering the evidence of democracy and good governance to the people of the state.

Fubara made this remark in his Easter message to the people…Read more

Benue: Alia Calls For FG Action As Herdsmen Attacks Claim 56 Lives

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has called on the Federal Government to intensify security operations in the wake of devastating attacks by suspected herdsmen in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, which have so far claimed 56 lives.

Governor Alia who made this call on Saturday, April 19…Read more

Ukraine War: Putin Announces Easter Truce

Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced a surprise Easter truce in Ukraine, which is set to last until midnight on Sunday, April 20.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the truce is the most…Read more

Arewa Youth Disowns Anti-Atiku’s Comment

The Arewa Youth Council (AYC) has disassociated itself from a statement recently published in several national newspapers attacking the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The statement, titled “Arewa Youths Blast Atiku Over Attacks…Read more

Fayose: Coalition Against Tinubu, Waste Of Time

Former Governor of Ekiti State and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayo Fayose, on Friday, dismissed the coalition of opposition political parties aimed to unseat President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Fayose, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s…Read more

Easter: Akpabio, Kalu, Adeola Preach Love, Unity

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has enjoined Christians and all Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to eschew political, religious, and ethnic biases and unite for the progress and general well-being of the nation.

He also appealed to those perpetrating mass killings across…Read more

S’Court Stops Trump From Deporting Venezuelans

The United States (US) Supreme Court has finally paused the President Donald Trump administration’s deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members under an 18th-century law.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Donald Trumpinvoked …Read more

War: Ukraine Seals Deal With US Govt On Minerals Agreement

On Friday, Ukrainian Governments announced the successful conclusion of a minerals agreement with the United States (US), marking a significant step toward deepening economic cooperation between the two nations amid ongoing post-war recovery efforts.

While the full details of the agreement were yet to be released…Read more

Share