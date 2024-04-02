Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, April 2 2024

Plot To Impeach Fubara Dead On Arrival, PDP Tells 27 Rivers Lawmakers

The Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on 27 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly to jettison the plot to impeach Governor Siminilayi Fubara because it simply won’t work.

The PDP spoke in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary…Read more

Mutfwang Urges PDP Elders To Unite, Uphold Party Values

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has urged elders in the State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to uphold the party’s values and contribute to promoting peaceful coexistence, unity, tolerance, and cooperation within the party.

Governor Mutfwang stated this on Monday in Jos during a breakfast meeting…Read more

REVEALED: Adebutu’s Faith Decided Ahead Of Next Election

Barring the last-minute changes, there are strong indications that the faith of Ladi Adebutu, the former gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has been decided ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to the emerging details, the decision on what position to contest…Read more

How El-Rufai Replace Shehu Sani With Uba – Suspended APC Women Leader

The suspended Kaduna State women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Maryam Suleiman, better known as Mai Rusau, has slammed Governor Uba Sani, accusing him of disloyalty to his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Suleiman in a video sighted by New Telegraph recalled how El-Rufai…Read more

We’ll Not Spare The Mega Thieves In Anti-Corruption Fight – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, assured that the anti-graft war will continue to be broad-based, holistic and unsparing of anyone linked with any form of economic and financial crimes.

The EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede gave the assurance in Abuja…Read more

Obidient Activist, Ukor Dumps LP, Defects To APC In Ebonyi

Renowned “Obedient activist” Mr Obinna Ukor has dumped the Labour Party (LP) and registered his membership with the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

The defection which occured at his Ohaisu ward in the Afikpo…Read more

Tinubu To Departs Abuja For Swearing-In Of Senegal’s President-Elect Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the inauguration of the President-elect of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS…Read more

Empowering Communities, People Key To Ensuring Stability In Energy Sector – Seplat

Seplat Energy Plc has said the execution of Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programmes in oil and gas producing communities as well as empowerment of their people are capable of promoting stability in the energy sector and ensuring the security of critical national assets.

Chief Operating Officer of Seplat Energy, Mr Samson Ezugworie…Read more

APC Suspends Kaduna Women Leader For Defending El-Rufai

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Hajiya Maryam Mai-Rusau, the State Women leader, for reportedly supporting former Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the wake of a recent issue around the state’s massive debt.

The APC Executive Committee for Badarawa/Malali Ward disclosed…Read more

No Religion, Tribe, Political Party Buys Food Cheaper – Obi

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has maintained that no religion, tribe, or political party buys food cheaper in any market in Nigeria.

The former Anambra State Governor who made this remark…Read more

LP Crisis: Group Calls On Abure To Resign While Ovation Is Loudest

The Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on the National Chairman of the Labour Party(LP), Barr Julius Abure to resign now that the ovation is loudest.

In a statement released on Sunday by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Shehu Urges Nigerians To Shun Mischievous Politicians Hiding Under Religions, Ethnicity

Senator Shehu Sani has urged religious leaders across the country to shun selfish and mischievous politicians who hide under the guise of religion and ethnicity to divide the people during elections.

This was as he said there was a need for clerics to avoid politicians…Read more

N5.9tn, $4.6bn Loans: SERAP Gives Wike, Others 7-Day Ultimatum

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other 35 state governors one-week ultimatum to provide the loan agreements and spending details of the loans “obtained by their states and the FCT.”

In a statement issued by the organisation’s Deputy Director…Read more

We’re Lobbying FG To Release Nnamdi Kanu – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He said that while the court processes are ongoing, political solutions…Read more

Hajj Fare Hike: Kebbi Govt Approves N1m For Each Intending Pilgrim

Kebbi State Government has approved the sum of N1 million subsidy for each of its 3,344 intending pilgrims to this year’s lesser Hajj.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon Yakubu Ahmed…Read more