Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Gov Inuwa Receives Emir Of Gombe On Traditional Sallah Homage

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated his administration’s relentless commitment to the continued development and progress of the state, emphasizing that Gombe will remain a model of growth and transformation.

The governor stated this on Tuesday while receiving…Read more

Explosion: Nigeria Reduces Oil Supplies By 50,000bpd In March – Report

Nigeria recorded the largest crude oil supply reduction among members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in March, cutting output by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd).

According to a Bloomberg survey released on Tuesday…Read more

Election Tribunal: Tension In Edo Ahead Of Wednesday’s Judgment

There is palpable tension in Edo State ahead of the 2024 governorship election tribunal judgment billed to hold on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Governor Monday Okpebholo…Read more

Let’s Unite To Reclaim Rivers, Fubara Begs Wike, Sim, Others

A founding member and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fubara Dagogo, has called on the warring factions in Rivers State to refrain from further attacks and focus on measures to restore the State to its citizens.

New Telegraph recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…Read more

FG To Implement ‘Drill Or Drop’ Policy

In a renewed effort to boost production in the oil and gas sector, the Federal Government has disclosed ongoing plans to begin implementing the “drill or drop” provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) where necessary.

This came as the government called on International…Read more

Obi Pays Condolence Visit To Katsina Gov Over Mother’s Death

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda following the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Barebari, who died at the age of 93.

The former Governor of Anambra State made this known…Read more

Bombing Allegations: Ihunwo Demands Public Apology From Rivers Ex-HoS

A former Chairman of the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo, has demanded an unreserved public apology from the immediate past Head of Service of Rivers State, George Nwaeke, over accusations he made against him regarding the alleged bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nweaeke…Read more

Atiku Has No Moral Right To Blast Akpabio – NDCC

A socio-political group, the Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC), has dismissed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent criticism of Senate President Godswill Akpabio as baseless defamation driven by political frustration.

In a press statement signed by its President, Aniefiok Fabian…Read more

Makinde Vows To Avert Recurrence Of Alesinloye Fire Incident

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that his administration will restructure Alesinloye Market, Ibadan, to prevent a recurrence of the fire incident that destroyed goods worth millions of naira in March.

The Governor also confirmed that the State government…Read more

Natasha Holds Homecoming Rally Despite Kogi Govt Ban

The suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Tuesday received a rousing homecoming from her supporters and residents of the Ihima community of Kogi despite the state government’s ban on rallies and processions.

New Telegraph gathered that as early as 8 am, her supporters…Read more

Shettima Advocates Peaceful Co-Existence, National Unity

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance as key pillars for national progress, drawing from the lessons of Ramadan.

He also called on citizens to support the administration’s…Read more

Hold Akpabio, Ododo, If Supporters Are Attacked, Natsaha Tells Nigerians

The suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on Nigerians to hold the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, responsible if she and her supporters are attacked.

Natasha who had earlier announced her homecoming…Read more

We’re Strengthening LGAs With Projects – Gov Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that his administration is strengthening Local Government Areas across the State through robust project execution, making them more viable, stronger, and urbanized.

Read more Yusuf made this known on Tuesday while responding…

Northern Elders Laud Tinubu, Matawalle For Improved Security Efforts The Northern Elders Political Development Group has commended the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, for their joint efforts in improving security across the North West region. According to the group, most towns and villages…Read more South Korean Court To Rule On Yeol Impeachment Friday South Korea’s Constitutional Court will, on Friday, deliver its long-awaited judgment on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, months after he was suspended for declaring martial law. New Telegraph recalls that President Yeol’s December 3…Read more

