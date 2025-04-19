Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 19

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, April 19, 2025

Easter: Wike Seeks Prayers For Tinubu’s Administration

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on residents of Abuja to pray for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his Easter message, Wike emphasized that prayers

Easter: Jonathan Preaches Sacrifice, Hope Amid Nat’l Challenges

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathanhas urged Christians and other Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of Christ’s resurrection and embrace the message of hope and triumph amid the nation’s current challenges.

In his 2025 Easter message, Jonathan encouraged

Zamfara Police Rescue Six Kidnap Victims

Zamfara Police command on Friday disclosed that its operatives have rescued six kidnapped victims in the North-Western state.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Zamfara

Ondo Govt Approves Akure-Idanre Road Dualisation

The Ondo State Government has approved the construction and dualisation of the main road linking Akure, the State capital, with Idanre, an adjoining Local Government Area.

The Akure-Idanre Road project was among severa

Easter: Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Security

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration’s resolve to restore peace and security across the country remains unshakable.

In his Easter message on Friday, the President acknowledged

Matawalle: Tinubu Is Asset, Not Liability To North

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is a political liability to Northern Nigeria.

Matawalle asserted that the President remains

Emergency Rule: Falana Urges Tinubu To Remove Ibas Over Breach Of Presidential Order

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to remove the Sole Administrator for Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.), for breach of presidential order.

Falana who made this call while speaking in an interview

Shehu Sani Urges Tinubu To Shun Nepotism In Political Appointment

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, on Thursday, lamented what he described as a practice of most African leaders who tend to fill important positions with people from their ethnic group once they assume power.

Sani also condemned the hypocrisy of some opposition

US S’Court To Hear Trump Birthright Citizenship Case May 15

On Thursday, the United States (US) Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments over President Donald Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship on May 15.

New Telegraph recalls that President Trump issued

