Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, April 18, 2025

US S’Court To Hear Trump Birthright Citizenship Case May 15

On Thursday, the United States (US) Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments over President Donald Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship on May 15.

New Telegraph recalls that President Trump issued an executive

FG Launches BisonFly Project To Cut Air Travel Costs For Public Officials

In a bid to curb rising air travel expenses across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the Federal Government on Thursday officially launched the BisonFly Project, a centralized, technology-driven initiative aimed at optimizing and reducing the cost of official air travel.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister

Convention: PDP Must Return To Winning Ways In 2027 – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has called for only qualified and competent party members to aspire for positions in the forthcoming National Convention, as part of efforts to reposition the party for future electoral success.

In a statement issued after the group's weekly meeting

Tinubu Sets For London To Return After Easter Celebration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Friday depart from Paris, France, to London in the United Kingdom (UK) for the Easter celebration.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser

CBN Commences Mystery Shopping Exercises To Monitor BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has notified all Bureax De Change (BDC) operators in the country that it will, "With immediate effect," commence mystery shopping exercises, "As part of its enhanced efforts to combat money laundering, the financing of terrorism, proliferation financing and other illicit financial activities."

Shettima Inaugurates Panel To Build Innovation Driven Economy

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has inaugurated the Interministerial Committee on Research and Innovation aimed at ensuring food and energy security, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imports, and driving the nation toward becoming a trillion-dollar economy within the next decade.

The inauguration, which took place on Thursday

We’ll Promote Welfare Of Women, People With Disabilities – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting the welfare of women, elderly citizens, and persons living with disabilities through targeted empowerment initiatives and social support programmes.

The governor made this pledge in Akure during

Ekiti: Ex-ANPP Aspirant Defects To APC With Over 5,000 Supporters

In what has been described as a major political boost for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State in Ekiti State, former All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) governorship aspirant, Otunba Steve Ojo, on Thursday officially defected to the APC alongside over 5,000 of his loyal supporters.

The defection ceremony, which took place in Ilupeju-Ekiti

Remi Tinubu Rallies Monarchs To Combat FGM, HIV/AIDS, Others

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on traditional rulers in Ondo State to support her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in combating female genital mutilation (FGM), Hepatitis B, and other health challenges affecting women and girls.

Speaking in Akure during the launch of the South-West

NBA Faults Rivers Sole Administrator Over Alleged Disregard To Rule Of Law

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday, reacted to the State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), accusing him of constitutional violations and undermining democratic governance.

In a press statement issued by the Body of Chairmen

