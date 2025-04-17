Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 17

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, April 17, 2025

Rivers Govt Speaks On Summoning Fubara, Deputy Over Appointments

The Rivers State Government on Wednesday distanced itself from the news reports making rounds that its summoned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu to account for appointments made over the past two years.

Debunking the purported reports, the State government…Read more

Insecurity: Nigeria In State Of Emergency – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to cut short his holiday in France and return to Nigeria to address the Country’s escalating security challenges.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe…Read more

2027: Atiku Insists On Coalition To Unseat Tinubu

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has restated his commitment to rallying opposition forces under a single coalition to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku made this declaration on Tuesday in a meeting…Read more

Ibas To Appear Before Rep Thursday

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight summoned the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas(retd), to appear before it on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Business Icon, Oladele Fajemirokun At 75

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated prominent businessman and philanthropist, Dr Oladele Fajemirokun, on his 75th birthday.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser…Read more

Jigawa To Own Ultra-Modern Diagnostic, Other Plants

Arrangements have been concluded by the Jigawa State Government to establish ultra-modern Diagnostic, Cardiac, and Cryo-Oxygen plants in Dutse.

While laying the foundation at Fanisau, a suburb…Read more

Tinubu Inaugurates Census Panel, Sets 3-Week Deadline

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a high-level committee for the forthcoming national population and housing census on Wednesday.

The committee is expected to submit an interim…Read more

Abbas Demands Action To End Plateau Killings

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the recent killings in some communities in Plateau State, calling for decisive action to end such “barbaric acts.”

In the latest attacks, at least 50 people were reportedly…Read more

Again, Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price To N835/Litre

Barely one week after the announcement of a reduction in the loading cost for the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol or fuel, the Dangote Petrochemical refineryhas once again slashed its refined product prices to make them more cheaper.

New Telegraph reports that aside from the N15 reduction…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Offended Tinubu, Not Wike — Media Aide

Lere Olayinka, Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday said his principal has never at a point claimed that the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, personally offended him.

Speaking on behalf of his principal, Olayinka said Fubara’s…Read more

Insecurity: Suspend France Retreat, Return Home, Obi Tells Tinubu

The 2023 Labour Party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend his ongoing retreat in France and immediately return to Nigeria to address the worsening insecurity across the country.

Obi, who made this call on his verified X handle…Read more

NGF Calls For Peace Amid Renewed Violence In Plateau

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed deep sadness over the recent outbreak of violence in parts of Plateau State, which has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued by the NGF Chairman and Governor…Read more

Biden Slams Trump Over Social Security Cuts

The immediate past President of the United States (US), Joe Biden, has accused his successor, Donald Trump’s administration, of wreaking havoc on America’s Social Security system.

In his first public speech after he transferred the mantle…Read more

Insecurity: Traditional Rulers More Concern Than Politicians – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has berated political leaders over the worsening insecurity in the country.

This was as the reverred monarch insisted that traditional…Read more

