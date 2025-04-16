Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 16

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Rivers: Ibas Summons Fubara, Deputy Over Appointments

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has summoned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Dr. Ngozi Ordu, to appear before him at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, April 18…Read more

Easter: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025, as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made…Read more

Revenue Boost Raises March FAAC Allocation To N1.578tn

An additional gross revenue of N65.422 billion realized in March has raised the total revenue shared by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government to N1.578 trillion, up from the N1.513 trillion shared in February 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday…Read more

Service Chiefs Brief Defence Minister Over Nat’l Security Situation

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has been briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) alongside the Service Chiefs at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja on their operational activities.

The Minister’s Spokesperson, Mati Ali, in a statement…Read more

Lagos Assembly Calls For Full Implementation Of Tenancy Law

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to fully implement the 2015 Tenancy Law in order to curb illegal and unfair practices by landlords across the State.

The House also resolved to call on the Commissioner…Read more

Embrace Media Literacy To Curb Fake News, FG Urges Public Officers

The Federal Government on Tuesday advised Nigerians, especially public office holders, to equip themselves with media and information literacy in order to guard against misinformation, fake news and biased narratives.

The…Read more

Food Prices Push Inflation To 24.23% In March

A continued increase in food prices pushed Nigeria’s headline inflation rate to 24.23% in March 2025, up from 23.18% recorded in February 2025, according to the latest inflation report released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The data shows a 1.05% increase in the headline…Read more

I’m Determined To End Land Speculation In Abuja – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his commitment to ending land speculation in Abuja, vowing to enforce all legal measures to curb the practice.

Wike made this known on Tuesday after inspecting…Read more

IPOB Accuses Tinubu Govt Of Marginalizing Igbos In Key Appointments

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday, accused the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of deliberately sidelining the Igbo ethnic group from holding top positions in the country’s security and economic sectors.

The Pro-Biafran group raised the concern in a statement…Read more

Plateau Killings: Atiku Blames Tinubu Over Security Failure

Former Nigerian Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the recent killings in Plateau and Borno States.

Atiku who in reaction to the incessant killings across…Read more

I’m Not In France To Meet Tinubu – Aregbesola

Former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has denied reports claiming he is in France to meet with President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Sola Fasure…Read more

NMDPRA: Nigeria Records 30m Litres Drop In Petrol Imports

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) has said that Nigeria has reduced its importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by 30 million litres by cutting daily volumes from 44.6 million litres in August 2024 to 14.7 million litres as of April 13, 2025.

At the Meet-the-Press briefing series organised…Read more

Abbas Inaugurates 21-Man C’ttee To Oversee Rivers Assembly

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday inaugurated the 21-man ad-hoc committee to legislate in place of the suspended Rivers State House of Assembly.

The event currently ongoing at the National Assembly…Read more

Sexual Harassment: Natasha’s Allegation Has Significant Contradictions – Agbakoba

Renowned lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has said that the sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has significant contradictions.

Agbakoba, who spoke at an elaborate press conference…Read more

