Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, April 14, 2025

Obi Speaks On Disrupted Visit To Benue

In a development that has raised eyebrows across political circles, the presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has broken his silence over the circumstances surrounding the abrupt cancellation of his planned visit to Benue State.

In a detailed statement issued today, Mr Obi expressed…Read more

Insecurity: Kalu Calls For Decisive Measures, Says Situation Shouldn’t Be Politicised

Worried by the spate of escalating insecurity in the country, Abia North Lawmaker, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called for urgent steps by the Government to end the ugly scourge.

In the light of the prevailing situation, the Chairman…Read more

Tinubu Orders Probe Of Plateau Crisis

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the recurring communal crisis in Plateau State, with a view to identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He also charged the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang…Read more

PDP Govs Disown Opposition Coalition, Back Koshoedo As Acting Nat’l Secretary

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, on Monday, distanced itself from the emerging coalition of opposition politicians, making it clear that the party is not entering into any alliance ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Rising from a closed-door meeting held in Ibadan…Read more

FCT Has Implemented 95% Of 2024 Budget – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday said his administration has implemented up to 95 percent of the 2024 appropriation.

Wike made this known while inspecting several…Read more

Leave Tinubu Alone, Let’s Debate Lagos-Calabar Highway – Umahi

Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has urged critics of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project to leave President Bola Ahmed Tinubu out of the conversation and instead engage him directly in a debate.

Speaking on Monday during the groundbreaking…Read more

Nigeria Restates Resolve To Rank Among Top 80 Nations On Global HCI

The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to positioning the country among the top 80 nations on the global Human Capital Index (HCI) by the year 2030.

This resolve, according…Read more

Insecurity: Ezekwesili Urges Nigerians To Demand Action From Tinubu

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Monday urged Nigerians to hold the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu accountable for ending what she described as a “Terrorist-infested” nation.

Ezekwesili, a leading voice in the #BringBackOurGirls…Read more

Falana Urges Benue, Plateau Govs To Ban Open Grazing

A human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on Benue and Plateau State Governments to take decisive action by banning open grazing as part of efforts to end the persistent wave of killings in the region.

Falana, who is also the Chairman of the Alliance…Read more

Trump Marks Easter Week With Bold Declaration Of Faith

As Christians around the world ushered in the Holy Week, the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, delivered a powerful Easter message on Sunday, reaffirming his commitment to defending the Christian faith and hailing Jesus Christ as the “Living Son of God.”

In a Palm Sunday statement issued by the White House…Read more

Plateau Killings: Obi Visits Victims, Donates N7.5m

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) of the 2023 general election, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to Plateau State following the recent killings in the Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

Obi who spoke via his verifed X handle, said he travelled…Read more

Presidency Reacts To US Court Order On Tinubu

Following the court order directing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to release files on President Bola Tinubu’s past investigation, the Presidency has debunked any speculations of fresh revelations.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Judge Beryl Howell…Read more

Rivers Crisis: AGF Defends Tinubu As PDP Govs Mobilise 11 SANs

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, on Sunday commenced drafting the response of President Bola Tinubu to the People’s Democratic Party’s governors’ suit challenging the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

New Telegraph gathered that the Governors on the platform…Read more

Bwala Calls On APC To Beam Light On Ndume’s Loyalty

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, on Sunday raised concerns over the political allegiance of the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politic Today on Sunday…Read more

IPI Nigeria Appoints Idris, Garba Shehu, Egbemode, 26 Others To Committees

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has announced the appointment of prominent media personalities to its standing committees, aimed at promoting press freedom and responsible journalism in Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that the committees include Fundraising…Read more

