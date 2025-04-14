Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 14

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, April 14, 2025

The House of Representatives on Sunday has constituted an Ad-hoc Committee to oversight the implementation of the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday night by the spokesman…

Former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has assured the people of Rivers State that the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara will soon return to office.

Tompolo gave this assurance on Saturday while addressing…

Tinubu Hails Folawiyo At 65

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Yinka Folawiyo Group, for his contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and job creation as he marks his 65th birthday.

In a personal tribute, President Tinubu described…

Presidency Disowns Tinubu’s 2027 Campaign Billboards

The Presidency has disassociated itself from campaign billboards promoting the 2027 presidential ambition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, describing the move as premature and a violation of electoral laws.

Special Adviser to the President on Information…

Zulum Warns APC Stakeholders Against Defection

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has urged critical stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to ignore political gladiators attempting to lure them into joining forces with the opposition for a possible merger.

Zulum made the appeal on Sunday while addressing…

Benue Killings: Alia Unfolds Plans To Hold Security Summit

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has announced plans by his administration to organize a security summit as part of efforts to end the worsening insecurity in the State.

Governor Alia disclosed this at the Government…

Trump Seeks Working Relationship With Tinubu

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has sought a working relationship with President Bola Tinubu to expand his country’s investments in Nigeria and Africa.

This request was conveyed when the Nigerian leader…

Wike Knocks Atiku, Says He’ll Abandon Opposition If Offered 2027 Ticket

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Sunday took a swipe at former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, insisting that any opposition fronted by him is doomed to fail.

Wike made this remark in a press statement issued…

Martial Law: Ex-S’Korean President Faces Insurrection Trial

The former South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, will on Monday face his first criminal trial on charges of insurrection following his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, a move that threw the country into political chaos.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the dramatic chain…

Akpabio Mourns Ex-S’Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former coach and captain of the Nigerian National Football Team, the Green Eagles (Super Eagles), Christian Chukwu.

Mourning Chukwu's death in a statement issued…

Soyinka Decries Ban On Eedris Abdulkareem’s Song

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has condemned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for banning Eedris Abdulkareem’s latest song, Tell Your Papa.

He described the ban as a violation of the artist's…

Falana Urges Youths To Reclaim Nigeria For Poor Leadership

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has called on Nigerian youths to rise up and reclaim the country from the grip of poor leadership and underdevelopment.

Falana gave this charge on Saturday while addressing…

5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hit Pakistan

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan on Saturday, sending tremors across several regions, though no casualties or property damage have been reported as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the development, the National Seismic…

US Secretary Of State Sends Strong Message To Immigrants

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on Saturday sent a stern message to prospective immigrants, stressing that U.S. visas are a privilege and not an automatic right.

Rubio who spoke on Fox News threw his weight…

Obi Mourns Football Legends Chukwu, Isiadinso

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi,has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigerian football legend Christian Chukwu, describing him as one of the nation’s greatest sports icons.

In a heartfelt tribute, Obi recalled Chukwu's towering…