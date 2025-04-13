Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 13

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, April 13, 2025
Trump Extends US Sanctions Against Russia Amid Persistent Threat
The 47th President of the United States (US),Donald Trump has extended the national emergency and the accompanying sanctions against the Russian government for another one year.
This development was confirmed through a notice published
Chukwu’s Legacy In Nigerian Football Lives On – Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu has said that the legacy of Nigerian football icon, Christian Chukwu, lives on following his passing on Saturday at the age of 74.
The President joined the football community in mourning
Nigeria Needs Urgent Education Reforms – Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s education sector, stressing the need to educate and empower the Country’s teeming youth population.
Highlighting the numerous challenges facing educational
Ex- Super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Passes Away
Nigeria’s football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its greatest icons, Christian Chukwu, former captain and coach of the national football team, the Super Eagles.
The news was disclosed by his longtime friend
Alleged Defamation: Probe Akpabio Instead, Natasha Tells IGP
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to dismiss the petition filed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, accusing her of criminal defamation and incitement.
Akpoti-Uduaghan who spoke on Saturday, April 12
FG Issues Firm Warning To Expatriates, Says Overstay Your Visa, Risk 10-Year Ban
The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has issued a firm immigration penalty to expatriates who intend to overstay their visas beyond six months and beyond.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry warned
2027: Ganduje Reacts To Atiku Visit To Buhari Amid Coalition Talk
The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje,has dismissed coalition talks among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.
ICRC President Describes Gaza As Hell On Earth
The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, has described the current situation in Gaza as “Hell on earth” as the humanitarian crisis deepens amid ongoing Israeli bombardments.
Spoljaric's alarming statement comes as global
Ganduje, APC NWC Pay Courtesy Visit To Buhari In Kaduna
Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday led members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to visit former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State.
The visit took place hours after the 2023 presidential
Nigeria Has No Reason To Remain Trapped In Poverty – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented that despite the nation’s abundant endowments, Nigerians continue to suffer due to decades of mismanagement by those entrusted with leadership.
This was as the former Nigerian leader declared
Tinubu Lauds APC Spokesman, Morka At 60
President Bola Tinubu has joined a host of other political leaders and eminent Nigerians to congratulate the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, as he turned 60.
Tinubu's congratulatory message is contained in a press
Trump Orders U.S. Military To Take Control Of Federal Lands In Southern Border
In a dramatic move aimed at tightening border security, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has authorised the military to occupy and assume control of federal lands along America’s southern border.
President Trump's directive was contained in a memorandum
Why I Paid Buhari Courtesy Visit – Atiku
Amid the speculation of a coalition of bigwigs ahead of the 2027 Presidential election to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has clarified the courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.
Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku led
2027: Tinubu Need To Be Worried If Buhari Is Not On His Side – Ndume
As political permutations gather steam ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be concerned if his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, is not firmly backing him.
Ndume, who has become a vocal critic of the Tinubu-led
Russia Destroys 13 Ukrainian Drones As Hostilities Intensify
The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that its air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 13 Ukrainiandrones within a 30-minute window as cross-border hostilities between the two neighbours intensify.
Speaking in a statement issued on Friday via its Telegram