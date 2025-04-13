Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 13

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, April 13, 2025

Trump Extends US Sanctions Against Russia Amid Persistent Threat

The 47th President of the United States (US),Donald Trump has extended the national emergency and the accompanying sanctions against the Russian government for another one year.

This development was confirmed through a notice published…Read more

Chukwu’s Legacy In Nigerian Football Lives On – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the legacy of Nigerian football icon, Christian Chukwu, lives on following his passing on Saturday at the age of 74.

The President joined the football community in mourning…Read more

Nigeria Needs Urgent Education Reforms – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s education sector, stressing the need to educate and empower the Country’s teeming youth population.

Highlighting the numerous challenges facing educational…Read more

Ex- Super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu Passes Away

Nigeria’s football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its greatest icons, Christian Chukwu, former captain and coach of the national football team, the Super Eagles.

The news was disclosed by his longtime friend…Read more

Alleged Defamation: Probe Akpabio Instead, Natasha Tells IGP

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to dismiss the petition filed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, accusing her of criminal defamation and incitement.

Akpoti-Uduaghan who spoke on Saturday, April 12…Read more

FG Issues Firm Warning To Expatriates, Says Overstay Your Visa, Risk 10-Year Ban

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has issued a firm immigration penalty to expatriates who intend to overstay their visas beyond six months and beyond.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry warned…Read more

2027: Ganduje Reacts To Atiku Visit To Buhari Amid Coalition Talk

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje,has dismissed coalition talks among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more Describing the move as a futile alliance that is doomed…

