Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup % of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, April 12, 2025

US: Retaliatory Tariff’ll Be Disastrous To African Economy, AfDB Warns

President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has warned African Countries against imposing retaliatory tariffs on the United States government, stressing that such action could be disastrous for their economies.

Adesina gave the warning on Friday while delivering…Read more

Badaru Calls For Industry Collaboration Between Nigeria, Pakistan

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities through strategic collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

This call was made during a meeting with a high-level…Read more

Nigeria’s Gas Reserves Hit 210.54 TCF, To Last 93 Years

Nigeria’s crude oil and gas reserves have reached a record high of 37.28 billion barrels and 210.54 trillion cubic feet (TCF), respectively.

The Commission Chief Executive…Read more

FG Denies Bias In Tinubu’s Federal Appointments

Contrary to the insinuation making rounds on some media outlets, the Federal Government,on Friday, dismissed allegations of bias in the composition of federal appointments.

The clarification is coming amid the narrative of President Bola Tinubu’s…Read more

Jonathan Receives Sunhak Peace Prize In Seoul

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, was on Friday presented with the Founder’s Sunhak Peace Prize by the Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation at a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser…Read more

US Tariffs: Abbas Proposes China Option

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for a stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China, as the United States imposes higher tariffs on foreign commodities.

Abbas, while addressing a delegation from the China People’s…Read more

Uromi Killings: 14 Suspects Arrested As 26 Survive Attacks – Abdussalam

The Kano State Government has expressed great relief and satisfaction with the actions taken by the Edo State Government regarding the culprits involved in the killings of 16 hunters.

So far, 14 suspects…Read more

Abuja Land Allottees To Lose Titles After 2 Years Without Dev’t – Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that henceforth, any land allottee who fails to develop their land within two years of allocation will automatically lose the title.

This disclosure was made by the FCTA’s Director…Read more

Tinubu Holds Meeting With US Official In France

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, holds a meeting with the United States (US) Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, in Paris, France.

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information…Read more

Alleged Defamation: Falana Calls On Akpabio To Sue Natasha

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has called on the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to sue the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged defamation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Akpabio submitted…Read more

Atiku, El-Rufai, Others Pay Courtesy Visit To Buhari In Kaduna

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; and ex-Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal visited the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, at his Kaduna residence.

New Telegraph gathered that other politicians who visited…Read more

Nasarawa To Spend N12bn On School Building, Renovations

The Nasarawa State Government has announced plans to spend over N12 billion to renovate 690 existing primary and secondary school structures and build 30 new ones across the State.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, John Mamman…Read more

Rivers: Bode George Advises Ibas Not To Flout Court Order

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has advised the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd),to immediately halt his recent appointments and reconstitution of boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals.

George cautioned that Ibas should refrain from taking…Read more

LP Dissociates From Illegal Guber Primary In Anambra

The national leadership of the Labour Partyhas distanced itself from the purported gubernatorial primary election held recently in Anambra State, insisting that the party had already concluded its nomination process, which produced George Moghalu as its official candidate for the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

Speaking in a statement on Friday, the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Lagos Govt Shuts Mile 12, Ketu, Other Markets Over Illegal Waste Disposal

The Lagos State Government on Friday shut down 13 markets in the Ketu and Mile 12 areas of the state for persistently flouting the state’s waste management law.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water…Read more

