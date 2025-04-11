Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 11

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, April 11, 2025

PDP Postpones Zonal Congresses In Solidarity With Plateau Attack

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of its zonal congresses originally slated for Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the North Central, South-South, and South West zones.

The decision comes as a mark of solidarity with the government….Read more

Akpabio Hails Nigeria-China Partnership, Lauds FOCAC, BRI

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed delight over the tangible benefits Nigeria is reaping from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2000 and 2013, respectively.

Akpabio on Thursday during a courtesy visit by a Chinese…Read more

Abbas Salutes Dangote On 68th Birthday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has extended warm felicitations to the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Abbas hailed Dangote…Read more

OLEF 2025: AKK Gas Pipeline Project At 72% Completion – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bayo Ojulari has revealed that the ongoing Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project was currently at over 72 per cent completion.

Ojulari made this revelation at the 2025 Oloibiri…Read more

Akpabio Asks IGP To Investigate, Prosecute Natasha For Alleged Assassination Plot

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, asking him to immediately investigate and prosecute the suspended Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over an alleged assassination plot accusation against him.

In the petition dated April 3, 2025, and also copied…Read more

NGF, Chinese Firm Sign MoU For Renewable Energy Deployment

In a landmark move to bolster Nigeria’s energy sector, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)and Energy China, a leading Chinese firm renowned for renewable energy and gas production, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement, formalized on Thursday, April 10, 2025…Read more

Calabar SAPZ: Shettima Assures Nigerians Of Food Self-Sufficiency

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to achieving self-sufficiency in food and agriculture, leveraging Nigeria’s vast potential in the agricultural sector.

The assurance was given during the groundbreaking…Read more

Resurgence Of Military Rule Setback To Democracy In W’Africa – INEC Chairman

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has described the resurgence of military rule in four West African countries as a significant setback to democratic governance in the region.

Speaking at the extraordinary General Assembly…Read more

LP Crisis: Lamidi Apapa-Led Faction Speaks On Leadership Takeover

Following the Supreme Court removal of Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), the spokesperson for the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, on Thursday opened up on why Apapa will take over as the leader of the party.

Speaking in an interview, Arabambi revealed that based…Read more

APC Shuts Down Nat’l Secretariat Over Murder Of Kidnapped Director

On Thursday, the All Progressive Congress (APC) shut down its National Secretariat, popularly known as “Buhari House” following the killing of its Director of Administration, Hon. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased…Read more

CP-PDP Slams Tinubu Over FCTA’s Removal From TSA, Challenges Wike To Public Accountability

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), labeling it as a dangerous move that opens the door to unaccountability and reckless mismanagement of the territory’s resources.…Read more

Anambra 2025: Ex-APC Aspirant, Chukwuma Emerges YPP Candidate

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has emerged as the flagbearer of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) ahead of the upcoming Anambra State governorship election.

Chukwuma secured the YPP ticket during the party’s…Read more

EU Welcomes Trump 90-Day Tariff Pause

The President of the European Union (EU) Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Thursday welcomed United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s announcement that he was pausing new “Reciprocal tariffs’’ on most countries for 90 days to allow for negotiations.

This comes as the EU member states agreed to retaliatory…Read more

Rivers Emergency Rule: PDP Group Wants S’Court To Expedite Action On Govs’ Suit

A civil society group, Advocates for Democratic Nigeria (AfDN), has urged the Supreme Court to expedite its ruling on a petition filed by governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The group described the situation as a threat to democratic…Read more

BREAKING: Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on Thursday announced the reduction of its ex-depot (gantry) loading cost of petrol to ₦865 per litre.

New Telegraph reports that the $20 billion Dangote

