Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, April 10 2024

Eid-El-Fitr: Kalu Congratulates Muslims, Urges Prayers, Faith In Nigeria

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has congratulated Muslim faithful across the country on the occasion of 2024 Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

Kalu, in his Sallah message issued by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs

Tinubu Is Prudent On Road Contract Award – Works Minister

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi has said the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very prudent when it comes to the award of road contracts.

The Minister, who stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser Media

Eid-El-Fitr: Abbas Urges Prayers, Patriotism

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The Speaker in a sallah message issued through his Special Adviser on Media

Impeachment: Ex-Edo Deputy Gov, Shaibu Files Petition Against CJ, Okungbowa

The impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to obtain a complaint form to file a formal petition against the Chief Judge of Edo, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Shaibu was impeached on Monday by the State House of Assembly

Eid-El-Fitr: APC Felicitates With Muslim Faithful

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined host of others to facilitate with the Muslim compatriots, on the joyous occasion of Eid el-fitr celebration.

In a statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka in Abuja

Eid-El-Fitr: Atiku Felicitates With Muslim Community

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims in this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebration, saying that despite the economic hardship in the country, many people participated in this year’s Ramadan fast seeking piety.

Atiku in his Eid-el-fitr message, noted that the economic environment in the country

Ganduje’s Probe: Kano Patriots Berrate Gov Yusuf

As reactions continue to thrill the decision of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to probe his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje; the foremost pro-democracy group, the Kano Patriots, has come hard on the Governor, saying he is wasting the state resources and administration’s time.

Recall that Governor Yusuf had on Thursday last week

Int’l Law Association Honours Ex-Ekiti Gov, Fayemi

The Nigerian branch of the International Law Association (ILA), has honoured the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, with the International Law Outstanding Achievement Medal.

The Award was presented at the President's Dinner and Award Night

Ondo 2024: PDP Group Commends Party For Free Delegate Election

A group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, PDP Crusaders has applauded the leadership of the party for conducting a free and fair delegate election to elect those who would vote for the party’s candidate on April 25.

The PDP had on Monday conducted a delegate election

Eid-El-Fitr: Seek Allah’s Intervention For Killings In Nigeria, Obi Tells Muslims

The National leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian Muslims to seek God’s intervention in the bloodshed in the country.

Obi in his Sallah message, regretted that thousands of innocent souls

Lawyer Petitions Tinubu Over Aiyedatiwa’s Certificate Discrepancy

Barely 24 hours after Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State threatened to sue a legal practitioner for defamation, the lawyer Oladotun Hassan has petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what he described as a conspiracy to distort the contentious police report regarding the alleged certificate of the governor.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had through his lawyer, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa threatened

TCN sends 3,009MW to 11 discos

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) sent out 3,009 MegaWatts (MW) to the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria. This is contained in its Independent System Operator load profile platform, seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

The 3,009MW was sent out on Sunday at 5.39pm, according to the data

World Bank Reaffirms 3.3% Economic Growth Projection For Nigeria

Following noticeable improvement in economic policies and implementations, the World Bank has reaffirmed that Nigeria’s economic growth will remain at 3.3 per cent in 2024.

According to Africa's Pulse Report released yesterday by the global lender

Finally, Obaseki Breaks Silence Over Shaibu Impeachment

Hours after the impeachment of his former Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shiabu, Governor Godwin Obaseki said he never saw himself working with two deputy governors prior to the conclusion of his eight years in office.

Governor Obaseski made this remark as the 38-year-old Omobayo

Biden Will Continue To Support LGBTQ+ Community – White House

The White House on Tuesday announced the United States (US) President, Joe Biden’s support for the transgender community.

New Telegraph reports that the upshot comes after Pope Francis' statement